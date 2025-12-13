Chandrayaan-5 landing module and Japanese JAXA H2 launch vehicle for C-5 mission





India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has set its sights on ambitious lunar milestones with plans to launch Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 by 2028.





ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan made this announcement, highlighting the nation's accelerating strides in lunar exploration. These missions represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to deepen its understanding of the Moon and harness its resources.





Chandrayaan-4 forms a pivotal part of this strategy, focusing on the development of a lunar lander capable of retrieving samples from the lunar surface. Unlike previous missions, it aims to collect Moon rocks and regolith, returning them to Earth for detailed scientific analysis. This sample-return endeavour builds directly on the successes of Chandrayaan-3, which achieved a soft landing near the lunar south pole in 2023.





The mission's technical scope includes advanced propulsion systems for precise landing and ascent from the Moon's surface. ISRO engineers are integrating indigenous technologies, such as high-thrust engines and reliable avionics, to ensure the 2,500-kilogram lander performs flawlessly. Payloads aboard Chandrayaan-4 will conduct in-situ experiments, analysing lunar soil composition, volatiles, and potential water ice deposits.





Following closely, Chandrayaan-5 will introduce a human lunar landing capability through collaboration with Japan. This joint venture pairs ISRO's proven lunar lander with Japan's pressure-fed propulsion module and rover. The mission targets the exploration of shadowed craters at the lunar south pole, where water ice is believed to abound, offering prospects for future resource utilisation.





Chairman Narayanan emphasised the timeline's feasibility, noting that preparatory work is underway with prototype testing slated for 2026. These launches align with India's broader Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, fostering synergies in life support systems and orbital manoeuvres. By 2028, ISRO aims to position India as a leader in sustainable lunar presence.





The announcements underscore ISRO's commitment to self-reliance, with over 90 per cent of components sourced domestically. Partnerships with private firms like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are accelerating launch vehicle development, including enhancements to the PSLV and GSLV MK-III (LVM-3). This ecosystem promises cost-effective missions, with budgets projected under ₹2,000 crore per Chandrayaan iteration.





Beyond technology, Narayanan issued a clarion call to the youth, urging them to pursue rigorous studies in STEM fields. He stressed innovation as the bedrock of national progress, particularly amid India's push towards a developed economy by 2047. Aspiring engineers and scientists, he said, must channel their talents into space endeavours to sustain this momentum.





This vision resonates with India's recent triumphs, including the Aditya-L1 solar mission and NISAR Earth observation satellite with NASA. Chandrayaan-4 and -5 will equip payloads for mineral mapping, seismology, and astrobiology, contributing global data on lunar evolution. Scientists anticipate breakthroughs in understanding the Moon's formation and its role in solar system history.





Challenges remain, including cryogenic engine refinements and deep-space communication upgrades. ISRO is addressing these through the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), designed for heavier payloads. International collaborations, such as with ESA for rover tech, bolster these efforts while adhering to technology transfer protocols.





Economically, these missions promise spin-offs in materials science, robotics, and AI navigation, benefiting sectors from defence to agriculture. Narayanan highlighted how Chandrayaan successes have inspired a surge in space startups, with over 200 now active in India. This democratisation of space tech amplifies national capabilities.





In the geopolitical arena, India's lunar programme strengthens its stature among spacefaring nations like the US, China, and Russia. Participation in the Artemis Accords signals cooperative intent, yet ISRO prioritises independent milestones. Chandrayaan-4 and -5 pave the way for a potential lunar base by 2035, aligning with Vision 2040.





Narayanan's motivational message to the young echoes ISRO's ethos of frugality and ingenuity, exemplified by the Mars Orbiter Mission's record-low cost. Scholarships and internships at ISRO centres are expanding to nurture talent from diverse backgrounds. This inclusive approach ensures India's space narrative evolves as a people's movement.





As launch preparations intensify, public excitement builds, with live telecasts and educational outreach planned. Chandrayaan-4's sample return could unveil lunar secrets long hidden, while Chandrayaan-5's human-rated systems herald India's multi-planetary ambitions. By 2028, these missions will not only advance science but redefine India's global footprint.





