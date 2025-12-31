



The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth ₹1,896 crore (approximately $210 million) with Italy's WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L. on 30 December 2025 for 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes destined for the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines under Project 75, according to a report by PIB a government publication.





This deal forms part of broader contracts totalling ₹4,666 crore, which also encompass close-quarter battle carbines, underscoring a concerted push to bolster naval and infantry capabilities. Deliveries of the torpedoes are slated to commence in April 2028 and conclude by early 2030, addressing a longstanding gap in the submarines' primary offensive armament.





The Kalvari-class submarines, also known as Scorpene-class, comprise six diesel-electric vessels constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with France's Naval Group. Commissioned progressively since 2017, these platforms have operated with interim weapon systems, prompting this urgent acquisition to enhance their underwater combat prowess against regional threats.





The torpedoes will integrate seamlessly with the submarines' Subtics Fire Control System, for which the Black Shark variant—manufactured by WASS—was originally selected in 2012-13 before delays intervened.





Widely identified as the Black Shark Advanced heavyweight torpedo, this system measures 6,300 mm in length with a 533.4 mm diameter, enabling launch via push-out or swim-out modes at any operational depth. It achieves speeds exceeding 50 knots (93 km/h) through a contra-rotating direct-drive brushless motor powered by a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, offering superior endurance—up to 150% faster and 200% longer-ranging than Otto fuel II counterparts—without exhaust penalties at depth.





The warhead, weighing around 350 kg of high explosive compliant with STANAG 4439 and MURAT-2 standards, supports multi-target engagement over 50 km via fibre-wire guidance and acoustic homing with advanced Acoustic Counter-Counter-Measures (ACCM).





This procurement resolves a decade-long impasse, as earlier plans for 98 Black Shark torpedoes faltered amid evaluations and a temporary ban on parent company Leonardo, now lifted. WASS, marking its 150th anniversary, hails this as its largest-ever contract, encompassing not only the torpedoes but also launch networks, maintenance gear, and spares produced at its Livorno facility.





Production timelines align with India's operational imperatives, providing a stopgap until indigenous heavyweight torpedo development under Make in India matures, with plans for over 200 units locally.





Strategically, the deal fortifies India's undersea deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region, where neighbouring navies rapidly modernise their submarine fleets. Equipped for littoral and deep-water operations, the Black Shark imparts reconfigurable target discrimination and robust countermeasure resistance, vital amid escalating maritime tensions.





While immediate needs are met through import, WASS eyes partnerships with firms like Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Dynamics Limited for future local manufacturing, aligning with Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals.





The contract arrives against a backdrop of accelerated defence indigenisation, yet underscores persistent reliance on proven foreign systems for critical voids. Indian Navy officials emphasise its role in transforming Kalvari-class vessels into fully lethal assets, enabling force projection beyond coastal confines. As deliveries unfold through 2030, integration trials will test compatibility, potentially paving the way for broader Indo-Italian defence synergies in underwater warfare domains.





