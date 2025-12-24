



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a landmark success with the completion of user evaluation trials for the Next Generation Akash (Akash-NG) surface-to-air missile system.





The trials, validated the system's prowess by intercepting multiple aerial targets across varied ranges and altitudes, including challenging near-boundary low-altitude scenarios and long-range high-altitude engagements. This accomplishment paves the way for induction into the Indian Armed Forces, bolstering the nation's layered air defence architecture.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Indian Air Force, and industry partners for this milestone, noting that the state-of-the-art system will significantly enhance the IAF's air defence capabilities.





The Akash-NG stands out as a potent defence against diverse aerial threats, such as fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, and other airborne platforms. Equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker and propelled by a solid rocket motor, it represents a leap in indigenous technology.





Development of the Akash-NG began in September 2016 with government approval and funding of ₹470 crore, aiming to create a more deployable system with a reduced ground footprint compared to earlier Akash variants.





Multiple DRDO laboratories collaborated with Indian industry partners, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), to design all major subsystems like the Multi-Function Radar (MFR), Command and Control Unit, and Missile Launch Vehicle (MLV). Production agencies such as Electro-Pneumatics and Hydraulics India were selected under the Development cum Production Partner program.





The missile's second-stage dual-pulse solid rocket motor is notably lighter than the ramjet engines in predecessors like Akash and Akash-1S, enhancing resilience to saturation attacks and reaction times. It features an AESA Multi-Function Radar for improved detection of low radar cross-section targets, an electro-optical targeting system (EOTS) for tracking up to 45 km, and an optical proximity fuze resistant to electromagnetic interference. The Ku-band active radar seeker, first publicly revealed at Aero India 2021, enables all-weather operation and transportability by road, rail, or air.





Akash-NG boasts an extended interception range of 70-80 km, a substantial upgrade from the 25-30 km of earlier models, with capabilities to engage up to ten targets simultaneously. Deployment is swift: from transport to ready-to-fire in under 20 minutes, with a single missile launchable in 10 seconds and a salvo of three in 20 seconds; reloading two canister stacks takes about ten minutes. It operates effectively at elevations from 20° to 70° across 360° azimuth, making it highly mobile for dynamic combat environments.





The system's testing trajectory underscores its reliability. The maiden flight occurred on 25 January 2021 from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, validating aerodynamics, avionics, and command systems in the presence of IAF representatives.





Subsequent tests in July 2021 confirmed high manoeuvrability and all-weather performance against high-speed unmanned targets. Further trials in 2023 targeted Meggitt Banshee drones for low radar cross-section threats, while January 2024 validated low-altitude intercepts, and June 2025 incorporated EOTS guidance off Odisha's coast.





These user trials mark the final hurdle before induction, primarily for the Indian Air Force and Army, reinforcing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As a successor to Akash-Prime, Akash-NG offers superior range, speed, mobility, and kill probability, positioning it as a force multiplier. Internationally, negotiations for export to Brazil highlight its growing appeal, though these remain paused as of mid-2025.





This success aligns with India's broader push under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), emphasising cost-effective, accurate systems comparable to global counterparts like the US Patriot. By prioritising domestic innovation, Akash-NG not only counters regional threats but also elevates India's stature in medium-range surface-to-air missile technology.





Based On ANI Report







