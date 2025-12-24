



ISRO has successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into a precise low-Earth orbit using the reliable LVM3-M6 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





The mission lifted off at 8:54 AM IST on 24 December 2025, marking ISRO's ninth LVM3 flight, the agency's 101st launch overall, and its fifth mission of the year, injecting the 6.5-ton satellite into a circular orbit at approximately 520 kilometres altitude after a 15-minute ascent.





Developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, BlueBird Block-2 represents a leap in satellite telecommunications with its record-breaking 223-square-metre phased-array antenna, the largest commercial communications array planned to be deployed in low-Earth orbit, enabling direct 4G and 5G connectivity to unmodified smartphones without specialised hardware.





The satellite boasts up to ten times the bandwidth of its five predecessors, supporting over 5,600 individual signal cells for peak speeds of 120 megabits per second, facilitating voice calls, messaging, data transfers, and video streaming in remote regions like the Himalayas, oceans, and deserts.





This fully commercial venture, facilitated by NewSpace India Limited, underscores ISRO's prowess with the 43.5-metre-tall LVM3—nicknamed "Bahubali"—comprising two S200 solid-fuel boosters, a core liquid stage, and an indigenous cryogenic upper stage, while positioning India as a key player in the global space launch market.





IDN (With ISRO Inputs)







