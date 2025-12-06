



Dynamatic Technologies Limited has secured a significant contract from Dassault Aviation to manufacture and assemble the complete rear fuselage, designated as Section 5, for the Falcon 6X business jet.





This agreement, signed on 5 December 2025, builds upon an initial collaboration established in January 2024, when Dynamatic began producing flight-critical aero-structures for the same aircraft. The partnership underscores Dynamatic's growing prowess in precision aerospace manufacturing and aligns seamlessly with India's Make in India initiative.​





The deal follows Dynamatic's successful industrialisation of the Falcon 6X's rear fuel tank, where commercial production has already commenced and deliveries to Dassault have started.





This progression from fuel tanks and aero-structures to full rear fuselage assembly marks a substantial expansion of Dynamatic's responsibilities, enhancing its role as a trusted global supplier. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic, highlighted the company's commitment to quality and precision engineering in supporting the Falcon 6X programme.​





Dassault Aviation's Senior Executive Vice President, Bruno Coiffier, praised Dynamatic as a valuable partner capable of upholding rigorous manufacturing standards.





He expressed confidence in the ongoing success of the Falcon-6X amid rear fuel tank deliveries and the new fuselage contract, emphasising mutual benefits under Make in India. This collaboration reinforces Dassault's strategy of leveraging premier international suppliers for innovation and excellence.​





The Falcon 6X stands as a flagship in Dassault's civil aviation portfolio, boasting a maximum range of 5,500 nautical miles at Mach 0.80 and a top speed of Mach 0.90. It features the widest cabin in its class at 2.58 metres, with a height of 1.98 metres, offering unparalleled comfort for up to 16 passengers across a spacious interior. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW812D engines, each delivering 13,460 pounds of thrust, the jet achieves a service ceiling of 51,000 feet.​





This rear fuselage contract positions Dynamatic at the forefront of India's aerospace ecosystem, complementing its expertise in defence technologies like aero-structures for military platforms.





It signals deepening Indo-French aerospace ties, potentially paving the way for further offsets in projects such as Rafale. As production ramps up, Dynamatic's Bengaluru facilities will play a pivotal role in global business jet supply chains.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







