



India and the United States have jointly advocated for the imposition of additional punitive measures by the United Nations against the Pakistan-based terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), along with their proxy groups and financial backers.





These measures include asset freezes and arms embargoes designed to cut off resources essential for their operations. Both nations emphasised the critical necessity of expanding international pressure on these groups to curb their activities.





During a meeting of the joint working group (JWG) on counter-terrorism and at the 'designations dialogue' held in New Delhi on 3 December, India and the US explored ways to deepen collaboration and enhance collective efforts against terrorism.





The talks were characterised by a mutual resolve to target terrorist financing and the increasingly sophisticated use of technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and artificial intelligence (AI) by militant groups.





The Indian delegation acknowledged and welcomed the US State Department’s designation of The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy organisation of LeT—as both a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF has been held responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, underscoring the real threat these proxy groups pose in escalating regional violence.





Both countries urged the UN to broaden the list of designated terrorist entities, specifically calling for the inclusion of more affiliates tied to ISIS and al-Qa’ida as well as LeT and JeM networks. They stressed the need for these groups’ members to face comprehensive sanctions, including global asset freezes, travel bans, and a strict arms embargo, under the UN Security Council’s 1267 sanctions regime.





The joint statement issued after the meetings highlighted the importance of sustained and coordinated action to confront terrorism. It referred to the enhanced bilateral cooperation reflecting the "spirit and breadth" of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and reiterated their concern over cross-border terrorism, with a particular focus on how terrorist groups exploit emerging technologies.





The recent violent incidents, including the Pahalgam attack and the terror incident near the Red Fort, were firmly condemned during the discussions. Both nations stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable to dismantle terrorist networks more effectively. The dialogue also reviewed the multifaceted challenges terrorism presents, from recruitment endeavours to the misuse of technology and terror financing mechanisms.





Furthermore, India and the US identified several areas for strengthening collaboration, including joint training programmes, enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, sharing best practices, and improving information exchange. These efforts are aimed at equipping law enforcement and security agencies with the tools required to respond swiftly and efficiently to evolving terrorist threats.





In addition to operational cooperation, the two sides committed to bolstering judicial and law enforcement coordination. This includes improved sharing of intelligence and mutual assistance in legal matters, ensuring that investigations and prosecutions of terrorist activities are effective across borders.





The delegations were led by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary for counter-terrorism at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, and Monica Jacobsen, Senior Bureau Official in the Bureau of Counterterrorism at the US Department of State. Their leadership underscores the high-level political commitment on both sides to tackle terrorism as part of their broader strategic partnership.





The dialogue signalled a renewed and reinforced commitment from India and the United States to counter terrorism through comprehensive and multilateral efforts, leveraging platforms such as the UN, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). These coordinated moves aim to dismantle terror infrastructures and deny extremist groups the resources and support they rely on to operate globally.





Based On PTI Report







