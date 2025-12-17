



The commissioning of the Indian naval diving support craft A20 at the Naval Base in Kochi on 16 December 2025 represents a notable achievement in the Indian Navy's ongoing drive towards indigenous shipbuilding prowess.





This vessel, designated DSC-A20, becomes the eleventh ship inducted into service this year, underscoring the rapid expansion of India's domestic maritime manufacturing capabilities.





The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, who formally welcomed the craft into active operational duty.





DSC A20 features a cutting-edge catamaran hull design, which provides superior stability and performance in challenging maritime environments compared to traditional mono-hull vessels.





Equipped with state-of-the-art diving systems, the craft incorporates advanced underwater video monitoring, recording, and tracking technologies, enabling precise operations in low-visibility conditions.





These enhancements allow for real-time data capture and analysis, significantly improving the safety and efficiency of naval diving missions.





The vessel's improved endurance supports extended deployments, while its superior manoeuvrability ensures agile responses during search-and-recovery or salvage operations.





Contemporary diving infrastructure on board includes hyperbaric chambers and decompression facilities, vital for sustaining diver health during prolonged underwater activities.





This commissioning aligns with the Indian Navy's broader strategy to bolster underwater preparedness amid evolving maritime security threats in the Indian Ocean region.





As a force multiplier, DSC A20 will support a range of critical tasks, from mine countermeasures and submarine rescue to harbour clearance and infrastructure inspection.





Its integration into the fleet enhances the Navy's ability to conduct autonomous diving operations, reducing reliance on foreign assistance in specialised underwater domains.





The indigenous construction of DSC-A20, likely overseen by facilities linked to the Southern Naval Command or associated yards in Kochi, exemplifies progress under programmes like 'Make in India'.





Such vessels are pivotal in maintaining operational readiness for the Navy's diving teams, who play a key role in fleet maintenance and emergency response scenarios.





With eleven commissions in 2025 alone, the Navy demonstrates accelerated indigenisation, shifting from imported platforms to home-grown solutions tailored to regional needs.





Future diving support crafts may incorporate further innovations, such as unmanned underwater vehicles or AI-driven monitoring, building on A20's foundational capabilities.





This milestone not only strengthens India's naval posture but also boosts the local defence ecosystem, fostering jobs and technological know-how in shipbuilding.





The event, highlights the collaborative spirit between naval leadership and indigenous builders in advancing maritime self-reliance.



Agencies







