



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on Wednesday, handing over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This encounter occurred amid national mourning for Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.





Jaishankar conveyed India's deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. In a post on X, he noted his meeting with Rahman upon arrival in Dhaka and emphasised the handover of Modi's letter. He expressed confidence that Khaleda Zia's vision and values would continue to guide the development of India-Bangladesh partnership.





Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, highlighted Jaishankar's recognition of Khaleda Zia's contributions to democracy during the visit. Hamidullah noted optimism about strengthening bilateral ties following Bangladesh's democratic transition, with elections scheduled for February 2026.





Earlier in the day, Khaleda Zia's body arrived at her Gulshan residence, Firoza, where family members and close relatives paid their last respects ahead of the Namaz-e-Janaza. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was present, seated quietly with a prayer book, honouring his mother.





The funeral prayer is set for 2 pm at Manik Mia Avenue on the South Plaza of Bangladesh's National Parliament Building, drawing large crowds. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, along with other dignitaries, is expected to attend. Following the prayers, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.





India has confirmed official participation, with Jaishankar representing the Government and people at the funeral. Senior representatives from Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are also anticipated to pay respects, underscoring regional attention to the event.





Bangladesh observes a public holiday on Wednesday, entering a three-day state mourning period. The funeral will proceed with full state honours under heightened security, including over 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel, army deployments at key points, and restricted vehicular movement.





BNP leaders have outlined the ceremony details: the prayer will be led by the khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, with BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan conducting proceedings. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged attendees to maintain discipline and uphold the ceremony's dignity and solemnity.





Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister, dominated national politics for decades, leading the country for three terms. She played a pivotal role in restoring democracy after years of military rule, leaving a lasting legacy in the nation's political landscape.





Condolences have flooded in from global leaders and organisations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, recalling his 2015 meeting with her in Dhaka and extending sympathies to her family and Bangladesh.





Tributes also came from leaders in Pakistan, Nepal, the United Nations, European Union, United States, Russia, China, and various diplomatic missions, acknowledging her democratic contributions.





