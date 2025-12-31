



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India's condolences on the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia during his visit to Dhaka.





Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah highlighted this gesture on X, noting that Jaishankar recognised her contributions to democracy. He also expressed optimism about strengthening ties following Bangladesh's democratic transition through the upcoming February 2026 election.





Tributes continued to pour in worldwide as Khaleda Zia's body arrived at her Gulshan residence, Firoza, on Wednesday. Family members and close relatives gathered to pay their last respects ahead of the Namaz-e-Janaza. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was present, seated quietly with a prayer book, sharing in the solemn grief.





The funeral prayer is scheduled for 2 pm at Manik Mia Avenue on the South Plaza of Bangladesh's National Parliament Building. Large crowds have already assembled, with reports of millions of mourners. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and other dignitaries are expected to attend.





Following the prayers, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. The event has attracted regional attention, with India confirming official participation. Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral, as per a Ministry of External Affairs statement.





Senior representatives from South Asian nations, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, are attending. These delegations comprise foreign ministers and high-level officials. Bangladesh is observing a public holiday and a three-day state mourning period.





Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, died on Tuesday aged 80 after a prolonged illness. She dominated national politics for decades, leading the country for three terms and restoring democracy after military rule.





BNP leaders stated the funeral prayer will be led by the khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, with proceedings conducted by Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan.





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged discipline at the event, asking mourners to avoid rushing or photography to preserve dignity. He appealed for prayers for the Zia family, especially Tarique Rahman, to bear the loss and fulfil national responsibilities. Earlier, the BNP Standing Committee met at her Gulshan office, chaired by Tarique Rahman.





The government has arranged full state honours for her final journey. Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed heightened security from Evercare Hospital to the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, funeral prayer, and burial. Over 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel are deployed, with army at key points.





Dhaka Metropolitan Police outlined the convoy route, restricting vehicular movement. The public has been asked to cooperate. A three-day national mourning concludes on Friday, with a public holiday on December 31 affecting most offices, except essential services like healthcare and utilities.





The Supreme Court and Bangladesh Bank issued separate holiday notifications. BNP announced a seven-day mourning, with black flags at offices, black badges for leaders, and prayers nationwide. Condolence books opened at her residence, party headquarters, and district offices.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow on X, recalling his warm 2015 meeting with her in Dhaka. He hoped her vision would guide bilateral ties. Tributes came from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, who called her a committed friend.





Nepal, Malaysia, the Maldives, and others echoed condolences. The UN offered sympathies and solidarity. The EU, US Embassy in Dhaka, Russia, and China conveyed messages, praising her role in democracy and bilateral relations.





Diplomatic missions from Britain, Germany, France, Japan, Iran, and Australia also mourned her passing. Australia's statement extended thoughts to Bangladesh's people during this time of grief.





