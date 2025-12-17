



Ethiopia has bestowed its highest national honour upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in India-Ethiopia relations.





On Tuesday, during PM Modi's official visit to Addis Ababa, the African nation conferred the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia on him. This prestigious award recognises his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and global partnerships.





PM Modi holds the distinction of being the first Head of State or Government from anywhere in the world to receive this top Ethiopian accolade. The ceremony underscores the depth of mutual respect between the two nations, with Ethiopia's leadership highlighting Modi's role in fostering cooperation. This honour now stands as the 28th foreign state award presented to the Indian Prime Minister.





In his acceptance speech, PM Modi expressed profound gratitude and pride. He described the recognition from one of the world's ancient and prosperous civilisations as a great personal honour. Speaking on behalf of all Indians, he humbly accepted the award, dedicating it to the countless Indians who have nurtured the India-Ethiopia partnership over the years.





PM Modi extended special thanks to his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. He recalled their recent meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa last month, where Abiy warmly invited him to visit. Modi affectionately referred to Abiy as his friend and brother, noting that he could not decline such a heartfelt invitation.





The swift realisation of the visit, just 24 days after the G20 invitation, speaks volumes about the personal rapport between the leaders. PM Modi remarked that normal diplomatic protocols might have delayed such a trip considerably. Instead, the warmth and affection from Ethiopian leadership expedited his arrival in Addis Ababa.





A key theme of Modi's address was the pivotal role of education in bilateral relations. He praised the contributions of Indian teachers who have shaped generations in Ethiopia. Drawn by Ethiopia's rich culture, these educators have served in Ethiopian universities and higher education institutions, even to this day.





PM Modi reiterated India's longstanding belief that knowledge liberates. He positioned education as the foundation stone of any nation's progress. The enduring presence of Indian faculty in Ethiopia exemplifies how human connections have fortified ties beyond mere diplomacy.





Looking ahead, the Prime Minister emphasised that the future lies in partnerships built on vision and trust. India and Ethiopia, he affirmed, are committed to deepening such collaborations. These efforts aim to address evolving global challenges while unlocking new opportunities for mutual growth.





In a poignant gesture on social media platform X, PM Modi dedicated the award to India's 1.4 billion people. This act symbolises the collective spirit of the nation in its international engagements. The post reinforced the award's significance as a shared triumph for all Indians.





The conferment occurs against a backdrop of strengthening India-Africa relations, with Ethiopia as a key partner. Historical people-to-people links, particularly in education and trade, have long underpinned this bond. PM Modi's visit further elevates these ties into strategic domains like development, technology, and global governance.





Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan represents the pinnacle of its recognitions for exceptional service to the nation and humanity. Bestowed rarely, it aligns PM Modi with a select global pantheon of honourees. His receipt of it highlights India's rising influence in Africa and the Global South.





As PM Modi concluded his remarks, he urged continued collaboration rooted in shared values. The award not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for ambitious future initiatives. India-Ethiopia relations, now invigorated, promise to yield benefits for both nations and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







