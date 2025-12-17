Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is seen driving PM Modi during his visit to Addis Ababa





In a remarkable display of personal diplomacy, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Addis Ababa Airport on 16 December 2025.





This gesture marked the second leg of Modi's three-nation tour, following his engagements in Jordan. Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, personally received Modi and drove him to his hotel, deviating from the official itinerary to include unscheduled stops.





En route, the Ethiopian leader took Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, underscoring a profound respect for his Indian counterpart.





These impromptu visits highlighted the warmth of the reception, as noted by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal described the welcome as "warm and colourful," emphasising Ethiopia's role as a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS member.





Modi's arrival in Ethiopia signals India's renewed commitment to deepening South-South cooperation and bolstering ties with African nations.





This maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia comes amid efforts to consolidate partnerships across diverse sectors. Discussions during the trip are set to cover economy, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.





Trade diversification, enhanced connectivity, and fresh investment opportunities feature prominently on the agenda. Areas of focus include infrastructure, information technology, mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. These talks aim to unlock mutual economic benefits, building on longstanding bilateral relations.





India and Ethiopia enjoy a rich history of collaboration in education, skilling, and capacity building. Through initiatives like the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships, India has extended training and educational opportunities to numerous Ethiopian students and professionals. Such efforts continue to strengthen human capital ties.





Renewable energy represents another pillar of cooperation, with India supporting Ethiopia via the International Solar Alliance. Progress has been notable, including the establishment of the Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STARC) at Addis Ababa University. These initiatives align with Ethiopia's green energy ambitions and India's expertise in solar technologies.





The visit's program includes one-on-one and delegation-level talks between Modi and Abiy Ahmed. Modi is also scheduled to address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, providing a platform to articulate India's vision for enhanced partnership. These interactions are poised to yield concrete outcomes in strategic domains.





Modi's journey to Ethiopia followed productive meetings in Jordan. There, he held a one-on-one with King Abdullah-II at the Husseiniya Palace, paving the way for delegation-level discussions. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II added a personal touch by driving Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, echoing themes of symbolic diplomacy.





The tour concludes with a visit to Oman, rounding off a itinerary rich in geopolitical significance. Across these nations, Modi's engagements reflect India's proactive outreach in the Middle East and Africa. Ethiopia, in particular, stands as a vital bridge for India's expanding influence in the Horn of Africa.





This visit not only celebrates age-old India-Ethiopia bonds but also charts a path for future collaboration. By prioritising sectors like renewable energy and trade, both leaders aim to foster resilient partnerships amid global challenges. The personal gestures from Abiy Ahmed set a tone of mutual admiration and strategic alignment.





Based On ANI Report







