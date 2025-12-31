



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has secured a significant three-year Rate Running Contract (RRC) with the Indian Coast Guard, signed on 26 December 2025 in New Delhi.





This agreement focuses on the overhaul and maintenance of MTU-4000 series engines fitted aboard Coast Guard vessels, aiming to enhance fleet readiness and operational reliability.





The contract stipulates that GRSE will perform W6 routines alongside major overhauls of these high-performance diesel engines, which power multiple Coast Guard platforms.





All overhaul activities, including rigorous performance testing at rated power, will occur exclusively at GRSE's specialised Diesel Engine Plant (DEP) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.





GRSE's Ranchi facility, sprawling across 62 acres, stands as a cornerstone for marine engine assembly, testing, and refurbishment. Equipped with advanced test benches and a cadre of trained personnel, the plant has long supported both Indian Navy and Coast Guard requirements, particularly for MTU series engines through collaborations with MTU Germany.





Modernisation efforts at the DEP have bolstered its capabilities, including indigenous manufacturing of engine components and a state-of-the-art 6.7 MW Water Brake Dynamometer commissioned recently for full-power trials. This infrastructure ensures compliance with stringent naval standards, minimising vessel downtime and maximising mission availability for maritime security operations.





The partnership aligns with broader national objectives under the 'Make in India' initiative, emphasising indigenisation in defence maintenance services. By leveraging domestic expertise, the Indian Coast Guard can sustain its fleet's reliability amid evolving maritime threats in the Indian Ocean region.





Meanwhile, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a public sector enterprise, has approached stock exchanges BSE and NSE seeking a waiver for fines related to non-compliance with SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).





The penalties, initially reported variably between ₹10.85 lakh and higher figures including GST, stem from shortcomings in board composition under Regulation 17 for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.





NALCO attributes the lapse to its status as a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), where director appointments fall under the President's purview rather than internal control. The company's board has directed management to pursue waivers, highlighting prior representations submitted as early as September 2025 for similar issues in preceding quarters.





This regulatory hiccup underscores ongoing challenges for CPSEs in aligning with SEBI norms amid government oversight on governance structures. NALCO's proactive stance on waivers reflects efforts to mitigate financial impacts while addressing compliance gaps.





The GRSE-Coast Guard contract emerges as a timely boost for India's maritime defence ecosystem, contrasting with NALCO's administrative hurdles. Such developments reinforce GRSE's pivotal role in sustaining critical naval assets, potentially paving the way for expanded collaborations.





