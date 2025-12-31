



India's Andhra Pradesh coastline, spanning a remarkable 974 kilometres from Srikakulam in the north to Nellore in the south, has recently been identified as a treasure trove of rare and valuable minerals, according to a report by TOI.





Geological assessments and official reports highlight significant deposits of monazite embedded in beach sands, alongside other critical minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, garnet, and sillimanite.





These discoveries position the region as a pivotal hub for resources essential to India's advancing defence, semiconductor, and clean energy sectors.





Monazite, the standout mineral in these deposits, contains an impressive 55 to 60 per cent rare earth elements, coupled with 8 to 10 per cent thorium. This composition renders it strategically vital, particularly for next-generation nuclear reactors and cutting-edge technologies. Experts emphasise that such high-grade monazite could transform India's self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing.





The rare earth elements within monazite include light variants like lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, samarium, europium, and gadolinium.





These materials find widespread applications in electric vehicles, wind turbines, missile guidance systems, satellites, fibre optics, superconductors, and advanced medical equipment. Their versatility underscores the profound implications for both civilian and military innovations.





Geological surveys map this mineral-rich belt across key coastal sites, including Bheemunipatnam, Kalingapatnam, Kakinada, Narsapur, Machilipatnam, Chirala, Vodarevu, Ramayapatnam, and Dugarajapatnam.





The Atomic Minerals Directorate and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) estimate India's total monazite reserves at 12 to 15 million tonnes, accompanied by over 300 million tonnes of associated beach sand minerals. Andhra Pradesh contributes substantially, holding nearly 30 to 35 per cent of the national monazite stock—approximately 3.7 million tons.





These figures alone signal a game-changing resource base for the nation. With Andhra Pradesh's share so dominant, the state emerges as the epicentre of India's beach sand mineral wealth, potentially rivaling established global producers.





In response to this strategic windfall, the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has launched initiatives to commence mining operations. The central government has approved leases spanning about 16,000 hectares dedicated to beach sand extraction. This move reflects a coordinated effort between state and national authorities to harness the coastline's potential efficiently.





Private enterprises have been authorised to mine secondary minerals like ilmenite and zircon, fostering investment and job creation along the coast. However, monazite—due to its thorium content and national security implications—remains the exclusive domain of public sector oversight. IREL will manage all extraction and processing of this critical mineral, ensuring sovereign control.





A key milestone in this endeavour is IREL's forthcoming monazite processing plant at Gudur in Nellore district. Designed with an annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes, the facility is slated for commissioning in 2026. Once operational, it will enable domestic refining of rare earths, marking a leap towards value-added production.





This development arrives at a critical juncture in global mineral dynamics. China currently dominates the rare earth market, controlling approximately 85 per cent of worldwide supply. India's heavy reliance on imports has long posed vulnerabilities, especially amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.





The Andhra Pradesh discoveries offer a pathway to diminish this dependence substantially. By scaling up domestic production, India can secure supplies for its burgeoning clean energy ambitions, including widespread electric vehicle adoption and renewable energy infrastructure. Projections suggest these reserves could fuel terawatt-scale wind and solar projects in the coming decade.





From a defence perspective, the implications are equally profound. Rare earths are indispensable for precision-guided munitions, radar systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles—core to India's military modernisation. With ongoing procurements like Tejas Mk2 fighters and BrahMos missile upgrades, local sourcing of these elements will enhance supply chain resilience and reduce foreign leverage.





Semiconductor manufacturing stands to benefit immensely as well. Neodymium and other rare earths are crucial for magnets in chip fabrication equipment and high-performance electronics. As India pushes for a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem under initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission, these coastal reserves provide a timely boost.





Environmental and regulatory safeguards accompany these ambitions. Beach sand mining requires careful management to mitigate coastal erosion and ecological impacts. Authorities have mandated sustainable practices, including rehabilitation of mined areas and monitoring of thorium by-products, aligning extraction with India's green development goals.





Economically, the venture promises substantial gains. IREL's processing plant alone could generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Nellore and surrounding districts. Downstream industries in defence and renewables may sprout, catalysing regional growth in one of India's less industrialised coastal belts.





Broader geopolitical ramifications loom large. As the United States, Europe, and Japan diversify away from Chinese rare earths, India could emerge as a trusted supplier. Strategic partnerships, such as those under the Quad framework, might evolve to include mineral trade pacts, bolstering India's stature in the Indo-Pacific.





India's total beach sand mineral endowment already ranks among the world's top five, yet exploitation has lagged due to technological and policy hurdles. The Andhra focus rectifies this, with IREL's expanded role pivotal. The agency's existing facilities at Chavara and Manavalakurichi will complement the new Gudur plant, creating a robust national network.





Thorium, a byproduct of monazite processing, adds another layer of strategic value. India possesses the globe's largest thorium reserves, and advanced utilisation in reactors like the Advanced Heavy Water Reactor could position the country as a leader in thorium-based nuclear energy. Coastal monazite thus feeds into long-term energy security.





Challenges persist, including technological know-how for rare earth separation—a domain where China excels through decades of refinement. India is bridging this gap via collaborations with Australia and Japan, alongside indigenous R&D at institutions like BARC. The Gudur plant incorporates state-of-the-art solvent extraction methods to achieve high-purity outputs.





Community engagement forms another cornerstone. APMDC's plans incorporate local consultations to address fisherfolk concerns over beach access. Revenue-sharing models could fund coastal infrastructure, turning potential opposition into stakeholder support.





In the global rare earth landscape, prices have surged amid demand from EVs and defence tech, with neodymium oxides fetching over $80,000 per tonne in 2025. Andhra's output could stabilise costs for Indian manufacturers, while exports generate forex earnings estimated at billions annually once scaled.





Ultimately, these discoveries along Andhra Pradesh's coast herald a new era of resource nationalism. By 2030, they could propel India into the top tier of rare earth producers, fortifying its defence posture, greening its energy matrix, and reshaping global supply chains. This mineral bounty, long hidden in sands, now stands ready to power the nation's ascent.





Based On TOI Report







