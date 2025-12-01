Japan's Kawasaki C-2 twin-turbofan engine, long range, high speed military transport aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is finalising plans to modernise its military transport fleet with a new medium transport aircraft (MTA) that will be assembled domestically and become the backbone of its airlift capability.





This initiative aims to bridge the crucial operational gap between India’s ageing Antonov AN-32s and the larger Ilyushin IL-76 heavy lifters.





Currently, the IAF operates multiple transport aircraft with various capacities, leading to logistical and training complexities. The planned fleet rationalisation seeks a balanced, common platform that reduces maintenance overhead and streamlines operational readiness in line with contemporary defence requirements.





The MTA is intended to replace both the AN-32s and several IL-76s in terms of numbers and capability. Sources privy to the procurement process disclosed that the IAF’s request for proposal (RFP) is expected to be issued in the upcoming fiscal year. This step will follow the initial request for information (RFI) phase, which has gathered inputs from global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).





Among the leading contenders, Brazil’s Embraer KC-390 Millennium and Europe’s Airbus A400M stand out as the primary platforms under consideration. Japan’s Kawasaki C-2, though less dominant, remains a potential option, particularly due to competitive pricing, according to insider reports.





The IAF’s initial RFI, issued in December 2022, specified a medium transport aircraft with a payload capacity between 18 and 27 tons. Among the contenders, the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules met the lower threshold with about 20 tons of payload capacity. The Embraer KC-390 pushed closer to the upper limit at 26 tons, while the Airbus A400M exceeded expectations with a 37-tonne payload.





Subsequent information suggests the IAF revised its specifications upwards, with a new RFI setting the upper payload limit near 30 tons. This raised the prospect of including the Kawasaki C-2, which offers a maximum payload slightly below 37 tons but is reportedly more cost-effective than the Airbus offering.





If the IAF ultimately decides to replace the IL-76 fully, which can carry roughly 40 tons, the required payload capacity will need further adjustment. In this scenario, the competition is expected to intensify between Embraer’s KC-390 and Airbus’s A400M, given their superior load capabilities. There appears to be no plan to split the procurement by including additional Lockheed Martin C-130Js, contrary to earlier speculation.





The fleet modernisation program also encompasses a broader strategy to optimise the IAF’s overall airlift spectrum. The force envisages operating lighter aircraft like the Airbus C-295MW for 5-10 tonne missions and continuing with the C-130J Hercules for payloads up to 20 tons. The new MTA will occupy the medium-lift niche, while heavy logistics will remain with Boeing’s C-17 Globemaster III, of which India has 11 in service.





The IAF currently has no plans to acquire second-hand C-17s since the aircraft is out of production and existing capacity is deemed sufficient. However, if Boeing recommences the production line, the force might reconsider. The fleet also includes a dozen C-130J Hercules, however, those aircraft lack the capacity to transport heavier loads like light tanks.





Critical operational requirements include the MTA’s ability to function in India’s challenging terrains, notably at high altitudes and unprepared runways. This is vital for Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in areas such as Ladakh and the Northeast. The C-130J has already demonstrated capability by landing at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), which sits at 17,700 feet.





In comparison, Embraer claims its KC-390 can operate at such altitudes too, although it has officially certified landing only up to 14,000 feet. Airbus highlights the A400M’s advantage in landing on short, unpaved strips where other heavy transports like the IL-76 and C-17 cannot operate. The A400M also boasts a maximum cruising altitude of 40,000 feet, which supports long-range heavy transport missions more effectively.





A key difference among the contenders lies in their propulsion: the Airbus A400M employs turboprop engines, the Kawasaki C-2 uses turbofan engines, and the Embraer KC-390 is powered by a jet engine. Each propulsion type has implications for fuel efficiency, speed, and versatility in various mission profiles.





The forthcoming RFP is anticipated to further refine these parameters as the IAF pursues a versatile, robust, and indigenously assembled medium transport aircraft to meet evolving strategic and tactical airlift demands.