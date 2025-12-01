



The missile demonstrated high-speed flight stability and terminal precision, striking its designated target accurately



The Indian Army successfully executed a combat launch of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile on Monday, December 1, 2025, from a test range over the Bay of Bengal. This operation demonstrated the missile’s advanced capabilities in precision, speed, and destructive power, reinforcing its role as a crucial asset for the Army’s strategic arsenal.





The launch operation was carried out by a BrahMos unit under the Southern Command, operating in close coordination with components of the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command. This joint effort highlighted the integration and operational synergy within the Indian armed forces, ensuring seamless execution under realistic combat conditions.





Equipped with cutting-edge guidance and control systems, the BrahMos missile exhibited remarkable flight stability at supersonic speeds. The missile accurately hit its designated target, verifying its terminal precision and affirming its reliability for real-time strike missions. This point-to-point accuracy under dynamic conditions underscores the missile’s suitability for tactical and strategic roles.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that all operational objectives for the mission were successfully met. The simulated battle environment replicated potential battlefield scenarios, testing the missile's readiness and the Army unit’s capability to deploy this weapon with high confidence and efficacy. This marked a vital validation of BrahMos units’ combat preparedness.





Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, expressed strong approval of the launch. He commended the exceptional professionalism and coordination displayed by the teams involved, recognising their dedication and meticulous planning that contributed significantly to this achievement.





This event represents a significant milestone in the enhancement of India’s long-range precision strike capabilities. The successful missile launch strengthens national deterrence by showcasing an indigenous weapon system’s effectiveness. It also reflects India’s steady progress in advancing strategic missile technology and operational competence.





Importantly, the mission’s success reinforces India’s commitment to self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By developing and operationalising indigenous missile systems like BrahMos, India reduces dependency on foreign technology while boosting domestic defence manufacturing and innovation.





The BrahMos missile’s demonstrated precision and high-speed performance provide the Indian Army with a reliable tool to address emerging threats on modern battlefields. Its operational readiness now places the Army in a stronger position to execute rapid, targeted strikes, thereby ensuring enhanced combat efficacy and strategic advantage in potential conflict scenarios.





Agencies







