



Chandrayaan-4 mission emphasises lunar sample return with no confirmed scientific payloads announced yet by ISRO, focusing instead on engineering technologies like robotic drills, scoops for surface and subsurface collection, and robotic arms for sample transfer between modules.





The spacecraft comprises five modules—propulsion, transfer, descender, ascender, and re-entry—requiring orbital docking and advanced propulsion systems with throttleable thrusters producing 800 Newtons each.





No international partnerships are specified for Chandrayaan-4, which relies on indigenous development for its 9,200 kg integrated mass targeting a landing near Shiv Shakti Point.​





Chandrayaan-5, designated as LUPEX, features primary collaboration between ISRO and JAXA, with ISRO providing the lunar lander (payload capacity over 350 kg) and JAXA supplying the 350-400 kg rover via Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, plus the H3-24L launch vehicle.





Chandrayaan-5 (LUPEX) carries approximately 10-13 scientific payloads distributed across the ISRO lander and JAXA rover, emphasising polar volatiles and water prospecting. ISRO contributions include Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) for subsurface mapping up to 3 metres, PRATHIMA (Permittivity and Thermophysical Investigation for Moon's Aquatic Scout), and ISAP (ISRO Sample Analysis Package).​





JAXA payloads comprise five instruments: Resource Investigating Water Analyser (REIWA) with sub-components Lunar Thermogravimetric Analyser (LTGA), Triple-reflection Reflectron (TRITON), and Aquatic Detector using Optical Resonance (ADORE); Advanced Lunar Imaging Spectrometer (ALIS); and Mid-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (MIR).





Additional items are Exospheric Mass Spectrometer for LUPEX (EMS-L) and Neutron Spectrometer (likely NASA-led for hydrogen detection). International partners provide one payload each: NASA (Neutron Spectrometer) and ESA (unspecified).





Additional partners include NASA and ESA contributing one payload each, alongside instruments from ISRO (three) and JAXA (five), totalling around 10-13 payloads themed on polar volatiles and water prospecting.​





Key Chandrayaan-5 payloads encompass REIWA (Resource Investigating Water Analyser) with sub-instruments LTGA (Lunar Thermogravimetric Analyser), TRITON (Triple-reflection Reflectron), ADORE (Aquatic Detector using Optical Resonance), and ISAP (ISRO Sample Analysis Package).





Further instruments include ALIS (Advanced Lunar Imaging Spectrometer), NS (Neutron Spectrometer), EMS-L (Exospheric Mass Spectrometer for Lupex), GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar), MIR (Mid-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer), and PRATHIMA (Permittivity and Thermophysical Investigation for Moon's Aquatic Scout). These support water content analysis, mineral mapping, and subsurface drilling in shadowed south pole craters.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







