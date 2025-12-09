



Munir says no one would be allowed to test Pakistan's territorial integrity or sovereignty





Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir articulated a firm stance on Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during his address to the armed forces.





Speaking after a guard of honour at the General Headquarters, Munir emphasised that Pakistan remains a peaceful nation but warned unequivocally that no party would be permitted to test its resolve or infringe upon its territory.





Munir’s remarks came in the wake of ongoing regional tensions, particularly referencing India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025. This operation targeted terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The ensuing military engagements continued for four days, concluding on May 10 with an agreement to halt further hostilities.





While underscoring Pakistan’s peaceful intentions, Munir clarified that any act of aggression against the country would be met with a “much more swift and severe” response. This message serves as a stern warning against any future incursions or destabilising actions directed towards Pakistan.





Munir also addressed the issue of regional security dynamics involving Afghanistan. He indicated a clear communiqué had been delivered to the Afghan Taliban leadership in Kabul, presenting them with a stark choice.





According to Munir, the Taliban must decide between supporting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned insurgent group referred to officially by the government as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” or maintaining peaceful relations with Pakistan. This label draws on historical Islamic references to groups associated with sectarian violence, signalling the serious threat the TTP is perceived to pose.





With the establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters, Munir declared a historic and fundamental restructuring of Pakistan’s military command.





This new unified command centre is designed to enhance multi-domain operations, reflecting evolving security threats and operational requirements. While each service—Army, Navy, and Air Force—will retain its operational uniqueness, the CDF headquarters will oversee coordination to ensure greater synergy across services.





The ceremony also saw attendance by senior military leadership including Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. This collective display of leadership underscored the importance of the new Defence Forces Headquarters in Pakistan’s strategic framework.





Field Marshal Munir assumed the role of the first Chief of Defence Forces following a government notification issued last week. The appointment is for a five-year term, with Munir concurrently serving as Chief of Army Staff.





The role of CDF was created through constitutional and legislative amendments last month, specifically the 27th Constitutional Amendment and changes to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025.





Munir’s speech conveyed Pakistan’s dual approach — one grounded in a preference for peace, yet unyielding towards any threats to its sovereignty and territorial sanctity.





The new structural reforms within the military indicate an intent to strengthen defence capabilities through integrated command, reflecting an awareness of the complex and multi-faceted nature of contemporary security challenges in the region.





Based On PTI Report







