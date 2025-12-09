



Bhairav Robotics, based in Kakinada and associated with Zen Technologies, is making significant strides in developing the indigenous Vrishabh Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), aimed at serving diverse defence roles.





This UGV project reflects a growing emphasis on modern military technology innovations designed to enhance operational versatility while minimising human risk in combat and support roles.





The Vrishabh UGV is conceived as a highly modular and electric-powered platform. Such modularity allows adaptation for a wide range of military applications, enabling the vehicle to shift between tasks such as logistics, surveillance, reconnaissance, and direct engagement in combat scenarios. This versatility is crucial in modern theatres of conflict where mission requirements can change rapidly.





One of the primary roles envisaged for the Vrishabh UGV is logistics support, particularly focused on last-mile material movement. This capability is intended to relieve human personnel from dangerous tasks involving the transportation of supplies, ammunition, and other essentials under threat conditions.





By automating these supply lines, the UGV enhances operational endurance and reduces casualties during prolonged deployments.





In addition to logistics, the vehicle is designed to undertake reconnaissance and surveillance missions. Its application in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations would allow armed forces to gather critical intelligence, monitor hostile environments, and conduct situational awareness activities without exposing soldiers to direct risk. The autonomous or remotely piloted nature of the UGV facilitates covert operations within contested areas.





The Vrishabh UGV also features the potential for integration as a weapon platform. While technical specifics remain undisclosed, it is expected that the vehicle can be retrofitted with offensive systems tailored to particular operational needs. This adaptability turns the UGV into a multipurpose combat asset capable of providing fire support or engaging enemy elements, further expanding tactical options for commanders.





Underlying these capabilities will be advanced autonomy and perception software. This smart technology would enable the UGV to navigate complex terrains, identify threats, and execute missions with minimal human intervention.





The integration of sensors, cameras, and AI-driven processing enhances its effectiveness in dynamic and hostile environments, reflecting the cutting edge of unmanned ground systems.





Bhairav Robotics’ broader portfolio includes other innovative systems like the Shvana, a quadruped robot, and the Rakshak, an autonomous weapon station. These products illustrate the company’s expertise in robotic solutions tailored for both military and industrial applications, supporting its efforts to develop the Vrishabh UGV as a comprehensive defence tool.





The deployment of UGVs like the Vrishabh highlights a strategic shift in defence operations towards leveraging robotics to protect personnel and optimise mission outcomes. Given the increasing complexity and danger in frontline scenarios, such platforms mitigate risk and enhance operational capabilities across a range of defence requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







