Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt welcome in Addis Ababa upon his arrival in Ethiopia on 16 December 2025.





Members of the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers outside his hotel, waving the tricolour flags and chanting "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali personally accompanied him from the airport, underscoring the strong personal rapport between the two leaders.





In a gesture that deviated from the official itinerary, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali drove Prime Minister Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park en route to the hotel. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian leader ensured the visit highlighted cultural landmarks, reflecting the warmth of the reception. This unscheduled stop symbolised the deepening bonds between the two nations.





At the hotel, the Indian community presented flowers to Prime Minister Modi amid vibrant cultural performances. Artists performed the popular song "Dharti Sunehra Ambar Neela" from the Hindi film Veer-Zaara, which Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali watched together. The event showcased the popularity of Indian music and culture in Ethiopia.





Prime Minister Modi later shared a video of the performance on Instagram, captioning it: "A vibrant welcome in Addis Ababa! Indian songs and music are indeed very popular here." The enthusiastic response from the diaspora highlighted the strong ties between India and its community in Ethiopia, estimated at around 3,000 strong.





Earlier, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali had received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, a notable mark of respect. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, stating: "Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilizational ties."





He added that he looked forward to engaging with Ethiopian leadership to strengthen partnerships across diverse areas. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ethiopia since 2011, when Manmohan Singh travelled there.





Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes addressing a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament, a platform to outline India's vision for bilateral cooperation. Ahead of his arrival, Addis Ababa was adorned with welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags, signalling the significance of the trip.





Ethiopia holds strategic importance for India as a key partner in Africa and the Global South. The visit is poised to inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations, building on historical and civilizational links dating back centuries.





In his departure statement from India on Monday, Prime Minister Modi emphasised Addis Ababa's role as the headquarters of the African Union. He recalled India's efforts during its 2023 G20 Presidency to secure permanent membership for the African Union in the grouping, a milestone in South-South solidarity.





Prime Minister Modi expressed eagerness to discuss matters with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and share thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy". He highlighted the potential value of the India-Ethiopia partnership for the Global South, focusing on shared democratic values and development goals.





Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has previously participated in the Voice of Global South Summit, hosted by India. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the visit underscores India's commitment to bolstering South-South cooperation and deepening ties with Africa.





This trip follows Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. He also addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum and visited The Jordan Museum, further advancing India's diplomatic outreach in the region.





The Ethiopia visit aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance economic, developmental, and strategic engagements in Africa. Discussions are expected to cover trade, investment, capacity-building, and regional stability, with potential agreements to boost connectivity and digital cooperation.





Ethiopia's position as a diplomatic hub, hosting over 100 embassies, amplifies the visit's resonance. Prime Minister Modi's address to Parliament could pave the way for enhanced collaboration in sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, and defence technology transfer.





The Indian diaspora's enthusiastic welcome serves as a testament to the soft power of India in Ethiopia. Cultural exchanges, such as the performance of Bollywood songs, bridge generational gaps and foster people-to-people ties.





As Prime Minister Modi engages with Ethiopian leaders, the visit holds promise for elevating India-Ethiopia relations to new heights. It reinforces India's role as a reliable partner in Africa's growth story, amid evolving global dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







