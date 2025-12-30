



Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has recently stated that India acknowledges the high efficiency of the Sukhoi Superjet, asserting its reliability matches or exceeds that of foreign counterparts.





This claim emerges amid deepening India-Russia aerospace ties, highlighted by a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 28 October 2025 between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and UAC. The pact paves the way for licensed production of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SJ-100) in India, marking the first such civil airliner initiative in nearly four decades.





The SJ-100, a twin-engine regional jet designed for 100 passengers over a 3,500 km range, represents a fully Russian iteration of the original Superjet 100.





It features the indigenous Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines, replacing earlier Franco-Russian SaM146 units, alongside over 40 domestically produced subsystems like avionics and landing gear. Equipped with CAT IIIA autoland, advanced navigation, and weather radar, the aircraft thrives in extreme climates from -55°C to +45°C, suiting India's diverse conditions.





UAC emphasises the Superjet's operational prowess, with dispatch reliability nearing 98%—up from 96.94% a year prior—and malfunctions per 1,000 flight hours dropping 40% to 89.6. These metrics, tracked via sources like Cirium Dashboard, underscore a positive trend in serviceability. India's recognition of this efficiency aligns with strategic needs to bolster domestic civil aviation amid booming demand.





The HAL-UAC collaboration offers India access to proven technology, reducing reliance on Western suppliers hit by sanctions. For Russia, it leverages HAL's manufacturing expertise to fulfil orders, including 34 from Aeroflot and 250 preliminaries, with 142 deliveries planned by 2030. Flight tests of the PD-8 variant began in 2025, eyeing certification by December and deliveries in 2026.





This partnership revives ambitions from past ventures like the Multi-Role Transport Aircraft and Saras programmes, both abandoned. Localisation promises total import substitution, with HAL assembling and eventually producing the SJ-100 for Indian carriers. Low operating costs and reconfigurable cabins position it ideally for regional routes served by budget airlines.





Geopolitically, the deal sidesteps Western sanctions, as the all-Russian Superjet ensures independence from non-Indian/Russian components. It bolsters India's self-reliance in aviation, echoing defence collaborations while filling gaps in passenger jet manufacturing. As production ramps up, the Superjet could transform regional connectivity, validating UAC's efficiency claims through real-world deployment.





