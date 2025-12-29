



India successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) on 29 December 2025 at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.





This achievement marks a significant milestone in bolstering the Indian Army's precision strike and long-range artillery capabilities, with the rocket demonstrating a strike range of 120 kilometres.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and associated stakeholders for this indigenous development.





The LRGR-120 represents an advanced evolution of the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System (MBRLS), originally designed by DRDO to replace ageing Russian systems like the BM-21 Grad. Developed primarily by DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), the guided variant builds on existing Pinaka iterations, including MK-1, MK-2, and extended-range models with ranges up to 90 kilometres.





Key innovations include a guidance system for enhanced accuracy, achieving a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 20 metres, vital for minimising collateral damage against high-value targets.





Compatibility with current launchers forms a cornerstone of this upgrade, ensuring backward integration without substantial modifications to infrastructure or vehicle weight. Existing Pinaka systems fire rockets at 40 km and 75 km, but the LRGR-120 extends this to 120 km, offering operational flexibility across diverse terrains. Engineering challenges, such as increasing propellant capacity via a slightly larger rocket diameter while preserving mobility, have been adeptly addressed by DRDO.





The Indian Army has advanced procurement plans, initiating a proposal valued at approximately ₹2,500 crore for these long-range guided rockets, recently cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).





This aligns with prior large-scale inductions, including contracts worth over ₹10,000 crore for Pinaka regiments and ammunition. Production will involve private partners like Solar Industries, accelerating output and quality control under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for defence self-reliance.





Strategic advantages are pronounced in high-altitude and mountainous regions, where the guided Pinaka excels due to its precision, as demonstrated in areas like Ladakh.





Compared to Chinese systems such as the PHL-03 or A-100, which match the 120 km range but suffer from heavier vehicles (43-45 tons) and reduced mobility, Pinaka's lighter 22-25 ton platforms suit India's rugged borders.





Launchers typically carry 12 unguided rockets or eight guided variants, enabling rapid salvo fire.





This test paves the way for field trials in varied conditions, mass production, and potential exports to nations seeking cost-effective, precise artillery.





As India enhances its artillery modernisation, the LRGR-120 strengthens deterrence along northern and eastern frontiers, complementing ongoing Pinaka regiment deployments. The system's proven combat efficacy, from Kargil to recent border tensions, underscores its role in elevating India's firepower.





