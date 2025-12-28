Illustrative

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has publicly admitted that his military secretary urged him to seek shelter in a bunker during India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Speaking at a public gathering on Saturday, Zardari recounted how the secretary approached him amid the escalating conflict, declaring that war had begun and insisting they move to safety.





Yet, the President firmly declined, stating that if martyrdom awaited him, it would find him on the spot rather than in hiding. "Leaders don't die in bunkers. They die on the battlefield," he declared, projecting an image of unflinching resolve.





This revelation came in the context of Operation Sindoor, which India launched in the early hours of 7 May 2025. The operation was a direct response to the brutal massacre of 26 civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 26 April.





Indian forces, drawing from the Army and Air Force, executed precision tactical strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border. Official accounts confirm that at least nine terror camps were obliterated, with over a hundred terrorists neutralised in the four-day engagement.





Zardari's speech painted a picture of personal bravery at the highest echelons of Pakistani leadership. He further claimed an uncanny prescience, asserting that he had been aware of the impending conflict four days in advance. Such a statement implies superior intelligence or foresight on Islamabad's part, potentially challenging narratives of Indian operational secrecy. However, this assertion has drawn sharp rebuttals from Indian quarters, casting doubt on its veracity.





Retired Indian Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon dismissed Zardari's account as fabrication. In an interview with ANI, the former officer asserted that Pakistan's entire political and military leadership, including Army Chief Asim Munir, had indeed taken refuge in bunkers during the strikes.





"Even Asim Munir was inside the bunker when India attacked," Dhillon stated, emphasising that only frontline soldiers bore the brunt of the fighting—and the casualties. He questioned the logic of Zardari's foreknowledge claim, pointing out that if Pakistan truly anticipated the assault days ahead, they should have intercepted even a single missile among those that hit nine precise targets.





Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, underscoring New Delhi's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism. The strikes demonstrated advanced Indian capabilities in real-time intelligence, precision munitions, and coordinated tri-service operations. Eyewitness reports and satellite imagery released post-operation corroborated the destruction of key terrorist launchpads, dealing a severe blow to groups responsible for the Pahalgam outrage.





Zardari's public disclosure serves multiple purposes. On one hand, it bolsters his domestic image as a fearless leader amid Pakistan's fractious political landscape. On the other, it subtly shifts focus from the military's perceived failures during the conflict. By framing his refusal to bunker down as heroic, Zardari contrasts himself with what he implies were more cautious responses from others in the establishment.





Indian analysts view this episode through a strategic lens. The operation exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan's air defence architecture, particularly against low-observable incursions and stand-off weapons. Lt Gen Dhillon's retort highlights a broader critique: that Pakistan's leadership prioritised self-preservation over effective command, leaving troops exposed.





This aligns with patterns observed in prior Indo-Pak skirmishes, such as Balakot in 2019, where similar asymmetries in resolve and execution played out.





The Pahalgam massacre itself remains a grim catalyst. Terrorists, believed to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, targeted pilgrims in a calculated bid to inflame communal tensions. India's swift retaliation under Operation Sindoor signalled a doctrinal shift: pre-emptive, high-impact responses to proxy threats, calibrated to minimise escalation while maximising deterrence.





Zardari's remarks also invite scrutiny of Pakistan's internal dynamics. With the military wielding outsized influence, his narrative subtly critiques the brass's alarmist advice, positioning civilian leadership as more steadfast.





Yet, claims of four-day forewarning strain credulity, given India's layered deception tactics, including electronic warfare and decoy manoeuvres that masked strike preparations.





As the dust settles, Operation Sindoor reinforces India's growing asymmetric warfare edge. Investments in indigenous systems like BrahMos missiles, Akash air defences, and TEJAS fighters have yielded tangible dividends. For Pakistan, the episode prompts introspection on bunker mentalities—literal and figurative—that hinder robust defence postures.





In the broader geopolitical theatre, Zardari's admission underscores the fragility of deterrence along the Line of Control. While he invokes martyrdom for rhetorical flourish, the stark reality of India's punitive precision lingers as a cautionary tale for Islamabad's terror patrons.





Based On NDTV Report







