



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, convened on 29 December 2025 to approve capital acquisition proposals totalling approximately ₹79,000 crore. These procurements aim to bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force amid evolving security challenges.





The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) grants the armed forces authority to proceed with detailed procurement processes.





For the Indian Army, the DAC cleared the Loiter Munition System tailored for artillery regiments. This kamikaze drone excels in precision strikes against tactical targets, loitering over areas before self-destructing on impact. Low Level Light Weight Radars received approval to detect and track small, low-flying unmanned aerial systems, addressing vulnerabilities to drone incursions.





Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS) forms another cornerstone. These rockets extend the Pinaka's reach and accuracy, enabling effective engagement of high-value targets at greater distances. The Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System MK-2, with enhanced range, safeguards vital assets in tactical battle areas and hinterland zones.





Turning to the Indian Navy, AoN covered Bollard Pull Tugs essential for berthing, unberthing, and manoeuvring ships and submarines in confined harbours. High Frequency Software Defined Radios in manpack configuration will secure long-range communications during boarding and landing operations.





Leasing High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems promises continuous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime domain awareness over the Indian Ocean Region.





The Indian Air Force benefits from approvals for the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, which records high-definition, all-weather footage of landings and take-offs to enhance aerospace safety. Astra MK-2 Missiles, boasting extended range, empower fighter jets to neutralise enemy aircraft from standoff distances. A Full Mission Simulator for the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS supports cost-effective pilot training in realistic scenarios.





Additionally, SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits will augment the Air Force's precision strike capabilities over extended ranges.





These Israeli-origin smart bombs convert unguided munitions into GPS/electro-optically guided weapons for high-accuracy hits. The diverse approvals reflect a balanced approach to modernising strike, surveillance, and support systems across services.





Rajnath Singh emphasised that these decisions strengthen India's defence preparedness, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative where possible through indigenous development. Many systems, like Pinaka enhancements and Astra MK-2, involve domestic firms such as Tata Advanced Systems and DRDO collaborators. The procurements occur under simplified procedures to expedite delivery amid border tensions.





This ₹79,000 crore infusion follows recent DAC nods, sustaining momentum in military modernisation. It addresses gaps in drone warfare, long-range fires, maritime surveillance, and aviation safety. Implementation will involve competitive bidding, with indigenous content mandates prioritising private sector and public sector undertakings.





Strategic implications extend to countering regional threats, including Chinese drone swarms and Pakistani naval activities. The Navy's HALE RPAS leasing ensures persistent ISR over critical sea lanes. Army systems fortify artillery and air defence against low-altitude threats prevalent in Ladakh and along the LoC.





The DAC's swift approvals signal proactive defence planning, with trials and contracts expected soon. These acquisitions will integrate seamlessly into existing inventories, enhancing interoperability. The focus on multi-domain capabilities positions India's armed forces for future conflicts.





​Agencies







