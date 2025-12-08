



India is making significant advances in developing a sea-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) shield, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening naval and coastal security through cutting-edge missile interception capabilities.





This progressive move is being spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in close collaboration with the Indian Navy. The focus of this initiative is the development and eventual deployment of Phase-II ballistic missile interceptors onboard frontline warships.





Central to this new BMD program are two advanced interceptor missiles: the AD-1 and AD-2. The AD-1 interceptor operates within the atmosphere, engaging ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, referred to as endo-atmospheric interception.





Meanwhile, the AD-2 interceptor is designed for Exo-atmospheric engagements, targeting ballistic missiles at higher altitudes outside the Earth’s atmosphere during their mid-course flight phase. Together, these two systems provide a comprehensive multi-layered defence capable of neutralising incoming missiles at different trajectory phases.





Both interceptors are engineered to counter ballistic missiles with ranges up to 5,000 kilometres, a capability that significantly enhances India’s strategic deterrence posture. This range includes many potential regional and extra-regional missile threats, making the system highly relevant to India’s evolving security environment. The sophistication of the AD-1 and AD-2 systems builds on successful prior trials and technology validations, confirming the operational viability of these interceptors in varied maritime conditions.





Earlier trials conducted from the INS Anvesh, a specially outfitted Indian Navy ship for missile defence testing, demonstrated the functional capabilities and integration potential of these missile interceptors.





These successful sea-based tests mark a critical milestone, proving that interceptors can be effectively launched and guided from moving naval platforms under realistic operational scenarios. This success has paved the way for further developments and refinement of the Phase-II interceptor systems.





When fully operational, these interceptors will be installed on select destroyers and future combatants within the Indian Navy fleet. This deployment will allow these warships to serve as mobile missile defence bastions capable of providing layered protection not only for carrier task groups but also for crucial coastal infrastructure and maritime assets. The layered defence concept ensures redundancy and higher probability of kill against complex ballistic missile salvos.





Integrating sea-based BMD capabilities aboard frontline warships enhances India’s maritime security architecture by introducing robust ballistic missile countermeasures directly into the naval domain. This development complements existing land- and air-based missile defence systems, creating a tri-service network that can respond flexibly across all domains.





It also reflects India’s commitment to indigenous defence research, design, and production, aligning with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative to reduce reliance on foreign technology imports.





In addition to enhancing fleet survivability and strategic deterrence, the deployment of AD-1 and AD-2 interceptors at sea will boost the Indian Navy’s ability to safeguard critical marine choke points, shipping lanes, and offshore platforms in contested regions.





This capability is especially pertinent given India’s growing geopolitical dynamics, including securing its wide coastline and projecting naval power in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





The DRDO and Indian Navy collaboration on the sea-based BMD shield exemplifies a forward-looking approach to naval warfare that prioritises multi-dimensional threat neutralisation. As missile technologies evolve rapidly in terms of speed, accuracy, and countermeasures, having a layered defence shield that can be operated flexibly across various platforms significantly strengthens India’s overall defence deterrent.





This program is expected to move steadily towards full operational status in the coming years, with phased testing, integration, and deployment schedules aligned to match the commissioning of new naval platforms.





The development of the AD-1 and AD-2 interceptors also benefits from advances in sensor networks, tracking algorithms, and command-and-control systems, ensuring effective engagement coordination at sea.





Ultimately, India’s sea-based ballistic missile defence shield will represent a formidable leap in indigenous naval technology and strategic capability. By combining advanced missile interception techniques with naval deployment flexibility, it will provide a credible deterrent against emerging missile threats and reinforce national security in an increasingly contested maritime environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







