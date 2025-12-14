



India and Georgia convened the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Tbilisi on 13 December 2025, marking a key step in bolstering their bilateral relations.





The Indian delegation, led by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, engaged with their Georgian counterparts headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili.





Both sides conducted a comprehensive review of their partnership, spanning political cooperation, trade and economic links, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections.





Discussions also extended to emerging domains, with an emphasis on expanding collaboration in innovative areas to invigorate ties.





Delegates exchanged perspectives on regional and global matters of shared concern, reflecting the consultations' broader strategic remit.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted in its statement that the talks aimed to consolidate existing cooperation while probing fresh partnership avenues.





A commitment emerged to sustain regular official exchanges, underscoring a resolve to deepen the strategic relationship between the two nations.





India accorded recognition to Georgia's independence in December 1991, laying the foundation for formal diplomatic engagement.





India established a resident mission in Tbilisi in July 2024, upgrading from the prior concurrent accreditation via its Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia.





Georgia reciprocated by inaugurating its Embassy in New Delhi in 2009, facilitating sustained diplomatic presence.





These diplomatic milestones underscore a trajectory of growing institutional ties amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Historical bonds trace back centuries, enriched by cultural interweavings that transcend modern borders.





Indian folklore, notably the Panchatantra, has profoundly shaped Georgian folk legends, embedding shared narrative traditions.





Georgians found roles in Mughal courts in India, contributing to the subcontinent's multicultural tapestry during that era.





The 19th-century Georgian artist Niko Pirosmani immortalised India in his evocative painting "Hunting in India," capturing enduring artistic fascination.





A poignant modern gesture involved the partial repatriation of Queen St Ketevan's relics from Goa's St Augustine Church to Georgia in 2021.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar facilitated this return, symbolising respect for heritage and reinforcing cultural solidarity.





Such exchanges highlight the depth of people-to-people affinities that underpin contemporary diplomacy. The MEA amplified the event via a post on X, noting Secretary George's co-chairing role and the focus on multifaceted bilateral strengthening.





This consultation occurs against a backdrop of Georgia's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, enhancing its relevance to India's extended neighbourhood policy. While defence specifics remain unmentioned, the broad political and economic dialogues could pave ways for future security cooperation, aligning with India's multi-alignment strategy.





Trade figures, though not detailed in the readout, represent a growth area; bilateral volumes have steadily risen, with potential in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and technology.





Cultural initiatives, including yoga promotion and academic linkages, further cement soft power connections.





Prospects for enhanced connectivity via the International North-South Transport Corridor could amplify economic synergies, indirectly benefiting defence logistics in the region.





The 8th FOC signals maturity in India-Georgia relations, positioning them for expanded roles amid global flux.





As both nations navigate regional challenges, these consultations exemplify pragmatic diplomacy fostering mutual resilience.





Based On ANI Report







