



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-level bilateral meetings on Saturday at the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE. These discussions occurred alongside the main proceedings of the 16th edition of the forum, held from 12 to 14 December in Abu Dhabi's Western Region.





Jaishankar first met Egypt's Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty. In a post on X, the Indian minister expressed pleasure at catching up with his counterpart, highlighting the warmth of their interaction amid the forum's busy schedule.





The encounter underscores ongoing diplomatic ties between India and Egypt, particularly in regional security and economic cooperation—key themes of the forum.





Shifting focus to Europe, Jaishankar held talks with several prominent figures. These included Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.





Jaishankar described the meetings as engaging, posting on X: "Great to be with European colleagues." Such interactions reflect India's broadening strategic partnerships across the continent.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met the United Kingdom's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy. He noted the positive exchange on the forum's sidelines, signalling continued momentum in India-UK relations post the recent government transitions in London.





The Sir Bani Yas Forum serves as a vital annual platform for dialogue on peace, security, and economic ties. It draws senior leaders from the Gulf, Arab world, Europe, and Asia to address pressing global challenges.





This year's event features participants such as Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mihai Popsoi, Cyprus's Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, and Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.





These gatherings foster multilateral discussions on issues like regional stability and trade, aligning with India's proactive foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Jaishankar's participation reinforces India's role in Middle Eastern diplomacy. His UAE visit builds on recent high-level engagements, including economic pacts and defence cooperation with Gulf states.





For India's defence and strategic community, these meetings hold significance. They could pave the way for enhanced collaboration in areas like counter-terrorism, energy security, and technology transfers—priorities amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





The forum's emphasis on security dovetails with India's interests in the Indian Ocean region and beyond, where partnerships with Egypt and European nations bolster maritime and aerial defence postures.





As the forum concludes, outcomes from these sideline talks may soon materialise in joint statements or agreements, further cementing India's diplomatic footprint.





Based On PTI Report







