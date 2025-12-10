



India and Canada have resumed intelligence sharing and cooperation, marking a significant step in rebuilding trust and enhancing security ties between the two nations.





This renewed engagement comes amid increasing momentum in bilateral relations, particularly in the domain of security and law enforcement.





The ongoing dialogue is led by the National Security Advisers of both countries. Recently, Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie G Drouin visited New Delhi, where she met with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in September.





Following her return to Ottawa, Drouin described the meeting as productive, highlighting that it established clear channels of communication for discussing mutual concerns.





In Ottawa, India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, met with Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, last week. During this meeting, they discussed shared priorities concerning security and law enforcement cooperation. Patnaik emphasised the importance of exploring new avenues for collaboration and strengthening existing engagement mechanisms between the two countries.





The security dialogue operates on two main fronts. One involves cooperation between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). These agencies maintain ongoing virtual discussions focused on areas such as intelligence sharing and operational coordination.





Notably, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme accompanied Drouin on the official visit to India, subsequently stressing the need for continued and enhanced bilateral collaboration in law enforcement.





A senior Indian official described the dialogue as covering a broad agenda, including sharing information related to gangs, terrorist links, weapons movements, and drug trafficking. While there is an active effort to achieve coordination and interoperability between agencies, the primary objective remains building trust through sustained and regular engagement.





This rebuilding effort follows a significant diplomatic strain triggered in September 2023, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that credible allegations linked Indian agents with the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. India categorically dismissed these allegations as baseless and politically motivated, leading to a frost in bilateral security cooperation.





Despite the previous tensions, Canadian law enforcement continues to be concerned about the rising number of violent incidents linked to extortion gangs, notably the Lawrence Bishnoi group. Recent developments include the announcement by the British Columbia Extortion Task Force that a 21-year-old, Avtar Singh, was charged in connection with a shooting at a residence in Surrey on 12 November. He was arrested on 5 December, illustrating ongoing public safety challenges that are a focus of the Indo-Canadian security dialogue.





The renewed efforts in intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation between India and Canada are aimed at addressing common security challenges while reaffirming mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Through these engagements, both countries hope to enhance safety for their citizens and foster a stable, cooperative bilateral relationship.





Agencies











