



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, convened on 29 December 2025 and accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple capital procurement proposals totalling approximately ₹79,000 crore to bolster the capabilities of India's Armed Forces.





Among these approvals, a significant allocation cleared the long-pending acquisition of six mid-air refuelling aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of ₹9,000 crore, with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) emerging as the frontrunner vendor in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





This refuelling program addresses a critical shortfall in the IAF's force multipliers, where the existing fleet of six Il-78MKI tankers—inducted over two decades ago—proves insufficient for sustaining extended operations of frontline fighters such as the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and indigenous TEJAS variants.





IAI will convert six pre-owned Boeing 767 commercial airliners into Multi-Mission Tanker Transports (MMTTs), incorporating advanced fly-by-wire refuelling booms, electro-optical systems for all-weather operations, and compatibility with both NATO-standard boom and hose-and-drogue refuelling methods.

The conversions emphasise multi-role flexibility, enabling cargo transport, passenger carriage, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions alongside primary refuelling duties, thereby maximising operational utility across diverse scenarios. Compliance with a 30 per cent indigenous content clause forms a key aspect, with HAL facilities slated for integration work, paving the way for local maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) infrastructure to support the fleet's lifecycle.





IAI's proven track record, spanning over 40 years and deliveries to more than a dozen air forces, including its own, underscores the reliability of these platforms.





Previous tenders for additional refuelers, launched in 2006 and 2010, faced cancellations due to pricing disputes, life-cycle cost concerns, and technical evaluations favouring alternatives like the Airbus A330 MRTT, though none materialised amid evolving procurement policies.





The IAF's broader requirement stands at around 12 such aircraft, split across converted commercial platforms like these MMTTs and a forthcoming tender for six purpose-built tankers, enhancing endurance for long-range strikes along India's northern and eastern borders.

Procured refuelers will extend the combat radius of IAF squadrons, critical amid squadron shortages—currently at 29 against a 42-squadron goal—and escalating tensions with neighbours, enabling deeper penetration without forward basing vulnerabilities.

Timeline-wise, post-AoN, staff evaluations and Requests for Proposal will follow swiftly, with IAI's conversions targeted for rapid delivery after HAL integration trials; a wet-leased KC-135 already supports pilot training at Agra. Full operationalisation could occur within 24-36 months, synchronising with TEJAS MK-1A inductions and Su-30MKI upgrades to restore IAF's edge by the decade's end.





