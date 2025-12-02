



Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, during his first official visit to India, outlined a pivotal agenda that seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation on several critical fronts.





Central to his discourse was the urgent need for joint efforts between India and Thailand to counter the surge of transnational cyber-scam networks operating near Thailand’s borders with Myanmar and Cambodia. These criminal activities pose a growing threat, undermining security and economic stability in the region.





The Foreign Minister expressed particular concern over the rapid expansion of cybercrime syndicates, highlighting the recent crackdown in which over 1,000 Indian nationals fleeing these operations crossed into Thailand.





Many of these individuals reportedly remain trapped within scam hubs managed by organised criminal networks, further complicating the challenge for authorities on both sides.





He underscored the necessity for close cooperation and intelligence-sharing between the two countries, deeming cyber scams a shared transnational menace that cannot be tackled in isolation.





In pursuit of enhanced regional and global collaboration, Thailand proposed hosting an international conference focussed specifically on cyber security with an emphasis on combating cyber scams.





The Foreign Minister extended a formal invitation to India to co-host this event, anticipating it would serve as a platform to foster more robust law enforcement coordination and intelligence exchanges.





This initiative demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to collective regional resilience against cybercrime threats.





On the economic front, the Foreign Minister stressed the positive trajectory of trade relations between India and Thailand. Both nations are actively pursuing an ambitious bilateral trade target estimated at around USD 30 billion in the coming years.





He expressed optimism that this goal is attainable, driven by the significant economic potential that exists within the two markets. Moreover, the need for economic diversification, particularly in light of US-imposed tariff measures affecting both countries, adds a fresh imperative to strengthen trade ties.





Despite these prospects, he acknowledged the challenges that need to be addressed to fully realise the trade potential. Specifically, attention must be focused on promotional activities and the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers that hinder trade expansion. Enhancing these areas would facilitate smoother economic exchanges and investment flows, providing tangible benefits for both nations.





Investment relations were another key highlight, with Thailand describing India as a “huge market” attractive for Thai businesses while positioning itself as both a substantial market and the gateway to ASEAN for Indian investors. This mutual interest in two-way investments reflects increasing confidence in the economic synergy between the two countries. Such cooperation could unlock new opportunities in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology and services.





The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed ASEAN’s regard for India as a vital dialogue partner within regional economic frameworks. He highlighted ongoing negotiations to strengthen the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement in goods, signalling an intent to deepen economic integration.





Furthermore, he addressed the topic of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), encouraging India to reconsider participation in the agreement. His argument posited that India’s re-entry could significantly enhance the partnership’s effectiveness and regional economic cohesion.





Beyond economic and security cooperation, Thailand sees platforms like BIMSTEC as crucial in linking South Asia and Southeast Asia—two dynamic and rapidly developing regions. The Foreign Minister emphasised Thailand’s desire to bolster these inter-regional connections, which are pivotal for fostering regional cooperation on issues ranging from infrastructure development to security.





Thailand aims to elevate its partnership with India across multiple dimensions. The rising threat of cyber scams, combined with the complexities of the global economic landscape, underscores the importance Bangkok places on New Delhi as a close ally.





Thailand envisions India not merely as a regional neighbour but as an indispensable partner capable of strengthening resilience and stability across Asia. The call for coordinated counter-crime efforts, enhanced trade, and regional integration signals a comprehensive and forward-looking agenda for bilateral relations.





Based On ANI Report







