



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India on Monday warmly welcomed the United Kingdom government’s recent move to impose sanctions on extremist networks linked to the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa.





This marks a historic first in which such comprehensive measures have been applied against this organisation by a foreign government.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly press briefing, stated that New Delhi highly appreciates the UK’s decisive action targeting individuals and entities involved in anti-India extremist activities. He emphasised that these groups pose a serious threat not only to India and the UK but to global security at large.





The sanctions imposed by the UK include an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal, a person suspected of active involvement in terrorist activities associated with Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar. Additionally, Babbar Akali Lehar itself has faced an asset freeze, recognising the organisations’ intertwined roles in promoting terrorism.





According to the UK Treasury Department, Gurpreet Singh Rehal is implicated in facilitating Babbar Khalsa’s terrorist activities by recruiting members, offering financial services, and procuring weapons and other military equipment.





Babbar Akali Lehar similarly promotes and encourages recruitment for the terrorist cause and supports Babbar Khalsa’s extremist agenda.





Under the Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the UK Treasury holds the authority to freeze assets and restrict individuals and entities suspected of terrorism involvement.





The sanctions mean that all economic resources and funds in the UK held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now frozen. Furthermore, Rehal is disqualified from acting as a company director or engaging in any form of corporate management.





MEA’s Randhir Jaiswal regarded the UK’s sanctions as a vital step forward in the global fight against terrorism, illicit financial flows, and cross-border criminal networks. He highlighted India’s eagerness to further strengthen counter-terrorism collaboration and security cooperation with its British counterparts to tackle such extremist threats more effectively.





This coordinated action sends a strong message that international solidarity against terrorism is crucial in safeguarding democratic societies and upholding rule of law. It also reflects the UK's commitment to supporting India in countering separatist extremism and preventing financing mechanisms that fuel violent insurgencies.





The UK’s sanctions on Babbar Khalsa and related entities represent a significant diplomatic and security milestone. India’s positive response underlines the importance of ongoing partnership in combating terrorism that transcends national borders, while stabilising efforts against groups that threaten peace and security worldwide.





