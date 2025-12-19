



Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's economic resilience during his address to the Indian diaspora in Muscat, Oman, on 18 December 2025. Speaking at the Maitri Parv program, he emphasised that India remains the fastest-growing major economy amid a global slowdown.





Recent data showed India's growth exceeding 8 per cent, even as leading global economies grapple with headwinds.





Modi pointed out that while the world's largest economies struggle for modest gains of a few per cent, India sustains high growth rates. This performance underscores the nation's capabilities and trajectory. India's GDP, now the world's fourth-largest, expanded by 8.2 per cent in the quarter ending September, up from 7.8 per cent previously, despite pressures like steep US tariffs on Indian exports.





The Prime Minister linked this growth to India's rising global footprint as a hub of innovation and talent. He noted that India not only solves its domestic challenges but also addresses issues for millions worldwide. Global brands, he added, have greatly benefited from Indian expertise.





Modi spotlighted India's manufacturing prowess, particularly its position as the world's second-largest mobile phone producer. "If you are carrying your phone, it must have 'Made in India' written on it," he remarked, illustrating the tangible impact of such achievements.





He connected India's growth narrative to its ties with the Gulf region, describing Oman as particularly special. Bilateral bonds extend beyond geography, with Oman serving as India's third-largest export destination among Gulf Cooperation Council nations. Trade reached USD 10.5 billion in 2024-25, signalling deepening economic engagement.





Modi praised the Indian community in Oman as a "living example" of coexistence and cooperation, calling them custodians of centuries-old ties. This visit marked the conclusion of his three-nation tour, which included Jordan and Ethiopia, reflecting India's active diplomacy in West Asia and Africa.





During the Oman leg, Modi held substantive talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, reviewing the India-Oman Strategic Partnership. The leaders explored avenues to enhance bilateral relations, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Modi was conferred the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's highest civilian honour, for his contributions to these relations.





A landmark outcome was the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). This pact grants duty-free access to 98 per cent of Indian exports to Oman, covering textiles, agricultural products, and leather goods. In return, India will lower tariffs on Omani items like dates, marbles, and petrochemicals.





The agreement, set to take effect in the first quarter of 2026, promises to boost trade, investment, and opportunities across sectors. Modi described it as a historic step with decades-long positive impacts, providing new momentum to 21st-century ties. It arrives as India navigates challenges like 50 per cent US tariffs, positioning Oman as a key gateway to the region and Africa.





At the airport, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, bid Modi farewell with a namaste. Expressing gratitude on X, Modi thanked Sultan Haitham, the Omani government, and people for their warmth. He highlighted the CEPA's benefits for youth and progress in futuristic sectors.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the visit one that "touched hearts and strengthened bonds." It capped an eventful four-day tour, with Modi departing for India after key achievements.





Earlier in Ethiopia, Modi's maiden visit elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership. He held talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, witnessed MoU exchanges, and addressed Parliament, terming the nations "natural partners" in peace, security, and connectivity. He received Ethiopia's highest honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, as the first global leader to do so.





In Jordan, the tour's first stop, India and Jordan inked MoUs on culture, renewable energy, water management, and digital infrastructure. These pacts aim to invigorate bilateral friendship.





Throughout, Modi reiterated India's transformational approach in the 21st century—taking bold, swift decisions, setting ambitious goals, and delivering time-bound results. Interactions with students and the diaspora reinforced themes of coexistence and India's diaspora contributions.





This second Oman visit thus not only advanced economic and strategic goals but also symbolised enduring partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







