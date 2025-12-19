



India’s private space sector has achieved a remarkable funding milestone, securing $150 million so far in the current financial year, the highest since the government permitted private participation in 2020.





This surge, announced by IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka at the India Economic Forum in New Delhi, underscores the rapid maturation of the ecosystem. The figure was reached earlier in the week, with projections indicating totals will exceed $200 million by March 2026, more than double the previous fiscal’s inflows.​





Investor enthusiasm has intensified, propelled by policy reforms that have unlocked commercial avenues in launch services, satellites, and downstream applications. IN-SPACe, functioning as both promoter and regulator, actively educates stakeholders on these prospects. Goenka highlighted how such initiatives are fostering a self-reliant space industry aligned with national priorities.





The Indian space economy presently stands at approximately $8 billion, poised for exponential growth to $44 billion by 2033. This expansion reflects government backing through measures like the ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund operationalised with SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd, targeting early and growth-stage start-ups in satellite systems and launch technologies.





Complementary efforts, including the ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund, provide up to 60% project funding for start-ups, bridging development to commercialisation gaps.





Demand for space start-ups emanates primarily from government departments, which historically depended on ISRO for solutions. Private firms are urged to integrate these technologies into their operations, enhancing market share and innovation. ISRO now focuses on advanced R&D, while private entities lead commercial endeavours, exemplified by aggressive bidding on projects.​​





Liberalised FDI norms and cost advantages position India competitively against global players like Starlink. The sector anticipates its first space unicorn soon, bolstered by IN-SPACe’s regulatory streamlining. These developments signal a shift from an ISRO-centric model to a vibrant private ecosystem, driving job creation and global competitiveness.​​





Goenka’s remarks emphasise the private sector’s pivotal role in supplying space technologies to government and industry alike. With funds like the VC initiative providing risk capital, startups gain the runway to innovate in indigenous solutions. This momentum aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to retain talent and accelerate technological sovereignty.





The funding trajectory not only validates investor confidence but also catalyses downstream growth in communication platforms and in-space services. IN-SPACe’s multifaceted support—financial, technical, and mentoring—ensures ideas progress efficiently to market. As private participation deepens, India emerges as a formidable contender in the global space arena.





Based On PTI Report











