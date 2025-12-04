



During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, both countries are expected to discuss the development of advanced variants of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a key asset for the Indian defence forces.





The BrahMos missile has become a symbol of successful Indo-Russian defence cooperation, significantly shaping India’s military capabilities, particularly demonstrated during the four-day Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.





A pressing need has emerged within India’s defence circles to develop lighter versions of the BrahMos missile, such as the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation). This variant is designed for integration with all types of Indian Air Force fighter aircraft, expanding the missile’s operational versatility.





The BrahMos-NG aims to maintain high supersonic speeds while enhancing manoeuvrability and range, capable of striking targets beyond 400 kilometres. This development could provide a substantial tactical advantage in aerial strike missions.





Alongside the lighter BrahMos-NG, India is also exploring options to develop longer-range BrahMos variants capable of engaging targets at distances more than three times the current missile’s reach.





Such an extension would profoundly extend the strike envelope and operational flexibility for the Indian armed forces, enabling deep penetration into adversary territory while maintaining precision and speed.





Preparatory discussions preceding President Putin’s visit have highlighted these priorities. Cooperation is expected not only on the BrahMos programme but also on other cutting-edge missile technologies. India and Russia have been actively discussing collaboration in hypersonic missile development, aiming to push the frontiers of speed and lethality further.





Air-to-air missile systems with extended ranges are also among potential cooperative projects that could enhance the air combat capabilities of both nations.





India’s strategic acquisitions include advancing its air defence systems. The country is poised to ratify the purchase of 280 missiles for the S-400 Triumf air defence system—referred to domestically as Sudarshan Chakra.





This system has demonstrated effectiveness in countering aerial threats, as evidenced by its deployment during engagements targeting Pakistan at multiple locations earlier this year.





The Indian Navy and the other service branches have increasingly integrated the BrahMos missile into their arsenals, reflecting the missile’s adaptability and operational success. Indian defence exports have also benefitted, with the Philippines among the purchasers of the BrahMos system, opening the door to potential sales across the Asian region. These exports signal India’s growing stature as a defence technology provider on the global stage.





The BrahMos missile’s supersonic speed makes it extremely difficult to intercept, providing a significant edge during conflicts. Its performance during the earlier conflict with Pakistan in May reinforced its role as a “game changer” in fast, precise striking capabilities.





This operational record underlines the strategic significance of further enhancements in the missile’s range, weight, and deployment platforms.





The Indo-Russian defence dialogue during the current visit is expected to focus heavily on strengthening missile technology cooperation. The collaborative development of lighter, longer-range BrahMos variants, alongside hypersonic and air-to-air missile technologies, stands to boost India’s defence preparedness markedly.





Confirming the S-400 missile acquisition and building on successful export experiences are also pivotal elements shaping this robust defence partnership.





Based On ANI Report







