



Russia's State Duma has ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement with India, timed just ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on 4-5 December 2025.





This pivotal military pact, originally signed on 18 February 2025 in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and then-Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, establishes clear procedures for deploying military formations, warships, and aircraft between the two nations.​





The agreement facilitates mutual logistical support, encompassing fuel supplies, maintenance, berthing facilities, and operational assistance during joint exercises, training programmes, humanitarian aid missions, and disaster relief operations.





Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin forwarded the pact to the Duma for ratification last week, underscoring Moscow's commitment to deepening defence ties. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin highlighted during the plenary session that this step advances the strategic and comprehensive partnership between Russia and India.​





The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) pact significantly enhances India-Russia naval cooperation by allowing mutual use of naval ports, airfields, and logistical facilities. This agreement facilitates streamlined refuelling, maintenance, and resupply for Indian and Russian warships during joint exercises, deployments, humanitarian missions, and emergency operations, thereby increasing operational efficiency and readiness.​





For India, RELOS extends naval operational reach to the Russian Arctic, granting access to key ports along the Northern Sea Route from Vladivostok to Murmansk. This supports India's strategic ambition to increase presence and operational experience in polar waters, complementing scientific activities and expanding maritime influence beyond the Indian Ocean.​





Conversely, Russia gains reciprocal access to Indian naval bases in the Indian Ocean region (IOR), which bolsters its ability to project power and counterbalance China's growing presence and that of other extra-regional navies there.





This logistical backbone enhances joint naval deployment flexibility without the need for establishing permanent bases, which involve greater costs and political complexities.​





The pact deepens interoperability, reduces administrative and logistical hurdles, and strengthens defence ties by leveraging each other's strategic maritime infrastructure. It supports both nations' military readiness in future contingencies and multi-domain operations, showing continuity in their longstanding cooperation amid shifting geopolitics.​





This development arrives as India balances its multi-alignment strategy, reinforcing long-standing ties with Russia despite global pressures.​





Based On ET News Report







