



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed strong admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, recognising India’s growing stature on the global stage.





Speaking at the Kremlin during an interview with Indian media outlets, Putin highlighted Modi’s resolute and steadfast approach, particularly noting that the Indian Prime Minister does not yield to pressure from any country, including the United States.





Putin praised the Indian public’s pride in Modi as a leader whose stance remains unwavering and straightforward without provoking confrontation. He emphasised that both Russia and India aim to safeguard their lawful rights without escalating conflicts, underscoring a shared pragmatic approach to international relations.





The Russian President described his relationship with Modi as both professional and personal, anchored in mutual trust and long-standing cooperation. Putin acknowledged Modi’s role in setting ambitious goals that drive India’s high-growth trajectory, citing initiatives such as "Make in India" as practical and impactful in shaping bilateral ties between the two nations.





Putin elaborated that Modi’s vision extends to various areas, fostering tangible cooperation between India and Russia. Reflecting on their collaboration, he noted that their partnership carries significant importance beyond bilateral interests, contributing to global stability amidst a rapidly evolving international order.





Commenting on the current world dynamics, Putin observed the emergence of new centres of global power and shifting geopolitical configurations. He stressed the importance of maintaining stability among major countries as a foundation for progress both between nations and within the wider international community.





Recounting a recent informal car ride with Modi during the SCO Summit, Putin highlighted their candid and friendly exchanges as a symbol of the deep and personal ties that complement their official interactions. This unscripted moment, he said, reflected a genuine camaraderie and mutual engagement on pressing topics.





Putin also stressed that India has transformed significantly since gaining independence 77 years ago. He said that India should no longer be treated as it was in the past, particularly dismissing any colonial connotations. India’s status as a major global player commands respect and recognition from the world.





The Russian President lauded the extensive scope of India-Russia cooperation, describing their relationship as unique and layered with special significance. He commended India’s rapid development since independence, noting it as a remarkable journey in a relatively short historical period.





During Putin’s first visit to India in four years, he received a traditional cultural welcome at the airport, symbolising the warmth and respect between the two countries. The two leaders travelled together from the airport, reinforcing the personal and diplomatic bonds that underpin their ongoing partnership.





Putin’s visit, spanning November 4-5, underscores the priority both nations place on sustaining and expanding their strategic relationship. The deep-seated collaboration across multiple sectors illustrates a commitment to mutual growth and addressing global challenges collaboratively.





Putin’s remarks convey a strong endorsement of Modi’s leadership, the evolving India-Russia partnership, and the broader role India now commands in global geopolitics. The relationship is portrayed as grounded in friendship, shared interests, and a pragmatic approach to maintaining peace and stability in a rapidly changing world.





Based On ANI Report







