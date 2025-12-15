



India's Ambassador to Jordan, Manish Chauhan, has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming bilateral visit to Jordan as "truly historic".





This assessment stems from the unprecedented scale and scope of the trip, set to commence on 15 December 2025 and conclude on 16 December. Chauhan emphasised that the visit's repercussions could extend far beyond bilateral ties, influencing regional and global dynamics.





Speaking to ANI in Amman on Saturday, the Ambassador noted the longstanding warm relations between India and Jordan. "India and Jordan have very warm and friendly old ties," he stated. However, he underscored that no previous engagement matches the magnitude of this occasion.





During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II. The discussions will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on pressing regional issues. This high-level interaction underscores the strong understanding at the leadership level between the two nations.





Additionally, PM Modi and King Abdullah II are slated to address a key India-Jordan business event. This platform will highlight economic collaboration and investment opportunities, reinforcing the strategic partnership.





Ambassador Chauhan praised the Indian community in Jordan, numbering around 18,000 individuals. He described them as "well-integrated, active in all spheres, and has done well". The diaspora eagerly anticipates PM Modi's interaction with them during the visit.





The community maintains close ties with the Indian embassy, collaborating on events and celebrations. "We work very closely with them... and we are all eagerly awaiting the PM," Chauhan added, reflecting pride in their contributions.





India and Jordan enjoy robust economic ties, with India ranking as Jordan's third largest trading partner. Bilateral trade stands at approximately 2.8 billion US dollars, spanning diverse sectors.





In investments, around 15 Indian government companies have committed 500 million US dollars in Jordan's Qualified Industrial Zones. These ventures bolster economic interdependence and job creation.





Royal Jordanian Airlines has recently launched direct flights between Amman and Mumbai, with plans to extend services to New Delhi. This development enhances connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.





Jordan further facilitates tourism by offering visas on arrival to Indian visitors, promoting cultural and leisure travel between the nations.





PM Modi's Jordan visit forms the first leg of a three-nation tour. He will proceed to Ethiopia for a state visit from 16 to 17 December, followed by his second trip to Oman from 17 to 18 December. This itinerary reflects India's proactive diplomacy across the Middle East and Africa.





The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed these details, positioning the tour as a milestone in multifaceted international relations.





Based On ANI Report







