



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has strongly condemned a terror attack at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, describing it as "abhorrent" and reaffirming Australia's rejection of terrorism, antisemitism, violence, and hate in all forms.





The incident unfolded at the start of Chanukah, targeting a gathering of the Jewish community and shattering what should have been a joyous celebration.





In a statement posted on X, Wong expressed her deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, while extending hopes for the full recovery of the injured. She emphasised national solidarity with the Australian Jewish community, underscoring that such acts have no place in the country.





Wong also praised the swift response from emergency services and ordinary Australians who displayed remarkable courage amid the chaos. Her words highlighted a collective resolve to stand against terror.





Echoing these sentiments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation, labelling the event a "devastating terror attack" deliberately aimed at Jewish Australians on the first night of Hanukkah. He portrayed it as an act of pure evil that struck at the heart of Australian values.





Albanese stressed that there is no room for hate, violence, or terrorism in the nation, vowing that authorities would pursue full accountability. He promised to eradicate such vile acts and called for a moment of national unity embracing Jewish Australians.





Reflecting on the profound trauma inflicted, the Prime Minister described the evil unleashed as beyond comprehension, with families enduring unimaginable loss. He paid tribute to everyday heroes who rushed towards danger to aid the victims.





Urging Australians to embody the nation's true character, Albanese declared that the country would never yield to division, violence, or hatred. He directly assured the Jewish community of unwavering support in condemning the terror.





Police confirmed that the shooting targeted over 1,000 people assembled at Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration. At least 11 individuals were killed, and 29 others sustained injuries, though victim details remain undisclosed.





Two suspects were involved: one lies in critical condition in custody, while the other was shot dead at the scene. Authorities have withheld the attackers' identities pending further investigation.





The incident was swiftly classified as a terrorist attack, influenced by its timing on Hanukkah's first day, the weapons recovered, and the offenders' actions. This declaration came hours after the event, as reported by CNN.





The Jewish Council of Australia decried the attack as a "horrific act of antisemitic violence" during a festival symbolising light and hope. The council noted that many in the community had received devastating news, urging members to hold each other close in this dark time.





This tragedy at Bondi Beach, a beloved coastal landmark synonymous with leisure and vibrancy, has sent shockwaves through Australia. It coincides with heightened global concerns over rising antisemitism, prompting leaders to rally against extremism.





As investigations continue, the nation mourns while reinforcing its commitment to multiculturalism and security. The swift political response underscores a unified front against hatred, with calls for enhanced vigilance during religious observances.





The attack's occurrence during Hanukkah—a period of lighting candles to commemorate resilience—amplifies its symbolic brutality. Community leaders and officials alike have vowed to transform grief into strengthened resolve.





Emergency services' rapid deployment and public heroism likely mitigated further casualties, earning widespread acclaim. Bondi Beach, now a site of sorrow, serves as a stark reminder of vulnerabilities even in everyday public spaces.





Australia's leaders have set a tone of defiance and empathy, positioning the response as a bulwark against division. As details emerge, the focus remains on healing, justice, and preventing recurrence.





