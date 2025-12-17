



The departure of an Indian Army contingent to the United Arab Emirates for Exercise DESERT CYCLONE–II marks a significant milestone in the deepening defence and strategic engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





This second edition of the bilateral joint military exercise will take place in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 30 December 2025, reflecting both nations’ shared focus on practical, scenario-based cooperation in a complex security environment. The exercise signals the growing maturity of India–UAE military ties, anchored in political trust, converging regional interests and expanding defence diplomacy.





The Indian contingent consists of 45 personnel, primarily drawn from a battalion of The Mechanised Infantry Regiment. This choice of unit underscores India’s intent to field a professional, highly mobile and battle-proven arm capable of operating effectively in varied terrain and in high-tempo operations.





The UAE Land Forces will participate with a contingent of comparable strength, represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion. The parity in force levels and the mechanised profile on both sides create a conducive framework for genuine joint training, mutual learning and the development of standard operating procedures tailored to mechanised and urban warfare contexts.





The central aim of DESERT CYCLONE–II is to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces through integrated training in an urban environment.





The exercise is designed to simulate sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, providing a realistic framework for joint peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations.





By training under a notional UN umbrella, both armies align their tactical drills and command procedures with international norms and rules of engagement, enabling credible preparation for future participation in multinational missions.





Sub-conventional operations in urban terrain pose unique operational, tactical and logistical challenges. Built-up areas typically compress the battlespace, increase the density of non-combatants and restrict manoeuvre, while amplifying the risk of collateral damage and fratricide.





Against this backdrop, the exercise will see troops from both countries undertake an intensive programme of joint training across a broad spectrum of urban tactical drills. This includes room intervention, clearing of buildings and compounds, securing key infrastructure and operating in narrow streets and congested neighbourhoods. Emphasis will be placed on precision, coordination and disciplined fire control to align with UN-mandated operational constraints.





A key component of DESERT CYCLONE–II will be heliborne operations, which add a critical dimension of mobility, surprise and flexibility to urban and sub-conventional missions. Joint training will likely cover insertion and extraction of small teams, air assault tasks, casualty evacuation and logistics support using rotary-wing platforms.





This will require close coordination between ground commanders and air assets, and will familiarise troops with planning and executing time-sensitive missions in a complex and hostile environment. Such drills are essential for rapid response scenarios in peacekeeping and counter-terrorism roles, where speed of insertion and precise targeting can decisively influence mission outcomes.





Detailed mission planning will form another cornerstone of the exercise. Mixed teams and joint planning cells from both armies are expected to work through the entire operational cycle, from intelligence gathering and terrain appreciation to concept of operations, task organisation, rehearsals and after-action reviews.





This planning phase will be vital in harmonising staff procedures, decision-making processes and reporting formats. Exposure to each other’s command philosophies and planning tools will contribute to developing a shared understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures, which is critical for achieving genuine interoperability rather than merely coordinating parallel actions.





In line with contemporary battlefield requirements, the integration of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and counter-UAS techniques will be a major focus area. In urban operations, UAS provide vital real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, enabling precise identification of threats, tracking of hostile movements and enhanced situational awareness for commanders at all levels.





The exercise will offer an opportunity to practice the employment of small UAS for route reconnaissance, overwatch, target confirmation and battle damage assessment. It will also allow both sides to refine data-sharing protocols and incorporate UAS feeds into mission planning and execution. Conversely, the proliferation of small commercial and military drones in conflict zones has made counter-UAS capabilities indispensable. DESERT CYCLONE–II will therefore include training on detecting, tracking and neutralising hostile drones.





This may encompass the use of electronic warfare techniques, jamming, soft-kill solutions and, where appropriate, kinetic methods to mitigate aerial threats in built-up areas. The combination of UAS and counter-UAS training is particularly relevant for sub-conventional and counter-terrorism operations, where non-state actors increasingly exploit low-cost drones for reconnaissance, smuggling and improvised attacks.





The timing of the exercise is noteworthy, as it builds directly on the momentum created by high-level military engagements between the two countries. The recent visit of the Commander, UAE Land Forces, to India from 27 to 28 October 2025, followed by the visit of the Commander, UAE Presidential Guard, from 15 to 19 December 2025, has laid a strong foundation of strategic trust, familiarity and institutional connectivity.





DESERT CYCLONE–II serves as a practical, field-level extension of these engagements, translating high-level intent into tangible joint training outcomes and operational synergies on the ground. In sum, Exercise This exercise represents more than a routine bilateral drill; it is a visible symbol of the deepening strategic partnership between India and the UAE.





