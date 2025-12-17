



India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, delivered a forthright condemnation of Pakistan during an open debate on "Leadership for Peace" at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.





He accused Islamabad of harbouring an "obsessive focus on harming India and its people", framing this fixation as a barrier to Pakistan fulfilling its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the Council.





Harish spotlighted the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent civilian lives through religion-based targeted killings. He attributed the assault directly to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, positioning it as emblematic of Islamabad's enduring strategy of state-backed terrorism.





Pakistan's domestic political landscape drew sharp scrutiny from the Indian envoy. He highlighted the jailing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a ₹190 million corruption case since August 2023, alongside trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act linked to the May 9, 2023 protests. Concerns raised by UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Alice Jill Edwards about Khan's alleged inhuman treatment in custody were also invoked.





Harish lambasted Pakistan's 27th constitutional amendment, describing it as an "engineered constitutional coup" that bans the ruling political party, grants sweeping powers to the Army chief, and affords lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution to Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir. This, he argued, represents a "unique way of respecting the will of its people".





Labelled the "global epicentre of terror" by Harish, Pakistan's conduct extends to unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir in UN forums. India dismissed these as divisive propaganda, underscoring Islamabad's inability to prioritise collective Security Council obligations amid its anti-India agenda.





The envoy linked Pakistan's terrorism sponsorship to the future of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed 65 years ago in good faith by India. He noted that over six decades, Pakistan has violated the treaty's spirit through three wars and thousands of terror attacks, prompting India's decision to hold it in abeyance until Islamabad verifiably dismantles all cross-border and other terror support.





This intervention aligns with India's consistent UNSC rhetoric, as seen in prior rebukes over Pakistan's 1971 Operation Searchlight—described as involving mass rape and genocide against 400,000 women in then-East Pakistan. Recent Economic Times coverage echoes these themes, with India slamming Pakistan for bombing its own people and shielding groups like the TRF.





Broader context from UNSC proceedings reveals escalating India-Pakistan tensions. Pakistan's military setbacks during Operation Sindoor, including pleas for ceasefire after Indian strikes on airbases, were highlighted by Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot at the UNGA, refuting Islamabad's victory claims and demanding terror camp dismantlement.





India's stance resonates amid regional volatility, including Taliban-Afghanistan clashes killing 58 Pakistani soldiers along the Durand Line and Pakistan's protests over India-Afghanistan joint statements referencing Jammu and Kashmir. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visits to Moscow and New Delhi signal Kabul's pivot away from Pakistani influence.





At the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting under India's chair, terrorism condemnation—specifically the J&K attack—featured prominently, alongside calls for UNSC reform. This underscores New Delhi's push for a multipolar order amplifying the Global South, contrasting with Pakistan's isolation.





Harish's remarks reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, echoing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's engagements on UNSC reforms and bilateral resolutions. By tying water-sharing to terror cessation, India signals a strategic recalibration, potentially reshaping South Asian hydro-diplomacy.





The UNSC debate occurs against a backdrop of global flashpoints, from US-Venezuela tensions and Gaza ceasefires to Iran's nuclear sanctions "snapback". India's measured yet assertive diplomacy positions it as a responsible power advocating peace through accountability.





Pakistan's response remains muted in available reports, but its history of rejecting Indian terror accusations persists. This exchange at the UNSC underscores enduring rivalry, with implications for bilateral ties, regional stability, and multilateral norms on counter-terrorism.





Based On ET News Report







