



Bangladesh marked its 54th Victory Day on 17 December 2025 with a series of solemn and cultural events, commemorating the nation's liberation from Pakistan in 1971 with crucial support from India.





In New Delhi, the Embassy of Bangladesh hosted a vibrant cultural programme that showcased the country's rich heritage and celebrated its hard-won independence.





High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, addressed the gathering and underscored Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to realising the aspirations of its people, especially the younger generation. He highlighted the nation's youthful demography as a key strength driving future progress.





Hamidullah emphasised the deep interdependence between Bangladesh and India, describing their relationship as rooted in shared interests. He affirmed that both nations remain fully focused on fostering prosperity, peace, and security across the region.





"The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation," the High Commissioner stated. "We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region."





The event in Delhi served as a platform not only to honour Bangladesh's liberation struggle but also to reinforce bilateral ties. It reflected Dhaka's dedication to advancing its citizens' welfare while nurturing strong partnerships with neighbours.





Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to Bangladesh on this occasion. In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the Interim Government and the people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh."





Reciprocal military exchanges further symbolised the enduring bonds forged in 1971. On 14 December 2025, eight valiant Muktijoddhas—freedom fighters from Bangladesh's Liberation War—and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India to join Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.





In a parallel gesture, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka on 15 December 2025 to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day observances. These exchanges highlight the mutual respect between the two militaries.





Across Bangladesh, the day unfolded with nationwide tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War. From early morning, people from all walks of life laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, near Dhaka, paying homage to those who sacrificed for independence.





A poignant highlight saw 54 paratroopers descend from the sky to the ground, symbolising the 54 years since victory. This aerial display evoked the spirit of the nine-month war that culminated in the surrender of Pakistani forces.





Victory Day, observed on 16 December, coincides with India's Vijay Diwas, marking the end of the 1971 conflict. Indian forces, alongside the Mukti Bahini, played a pivotal role in securing the triumph that birthed Bangladesh from East Pakistan.





Various programmes unfolded throughout Bangladesh, blending remembrance with cultural festivities. The celebrations reaffirmed national pride while acknowledging India's fraternal support during the liberation struggle.





These events occur amid Bangladesh's ongoing political transition under an interim government, yet they project stability and a forward-looking regional outlook. The High Commissioner's remarks signal Dhaka's intent to deepen economic and security cooperation with New Delhi.





As both nations reflect on their shared history, the 54th anniversary underscores the resilience of their partnership. It promises continued collaboration in an era of regional challenges, from economic growth to border stability.





The cross-border veteran exchanges and diplomatic greetings exemplify this synergy. They serve as living reminders of sacrifices made and victories achieved together, paving the way for mutual prosperity.





Bangladesh's youthful population, as noted by Hamidullah, positions it as a dynamic partner for India. Joint efforts in trade, connectivity, and defence could harness this demographic dividend for South Asia's benefit.





In essence, Victory Day 2025 not only honoured the past but also illuminated a shared path ahead. The enduring India-Bangladesh relationship stands as a cornerstone of regional peace and progress.





