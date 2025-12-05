



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General Roman Gofman as the new head of Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency. This decision marks a notable shift, as Gofman has had no prior experience working within intelligence services.





His appointment will see him replace the current Mossad chief, David Barnea, whose five-year term is set to end in June 2026.





Born in Belarus in 1976, Gofman emigrated to Israel at the age of 14. He began his military career in 1995 with the armoured corps, eventually rising through the ranks over a long army career. At the outbreak of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas’s attack on 7 October 2023, he was serving as a commander at the national infantry training centre. Gofman was seriously wounded during clashes with Hamas militants in Sderot, a southern Israeli city near the Gaza border, on the same day.





In April 2024, Gofman joined Netanyahu's office cabinet as the prime minister’s military secretary. His appointment to lead Mossad continues a pattern seen recently in Israeli intelligence leadership, where Netanyahu has preferred individuals close to his nationalist and religious Zionist inclinations.





For example, David Zini, recently appointed head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, also comes from a military background rather than internal security.





Though Gofman is not a practising religious Jew and does not wear a yarmulke, his background includes studies at Ely yeshiva, a religious school renowned for its right-wing religious Zionist views. This aligns with Netanyahu’s trend of positioning loyalists with similar ideological leanings in key national security roles, signalling the political undercurrents influencing intelligence leadership appointments.





Gofman’s selection has generated some controversy. Critics, such as Haaretz columnist Uri Misgav, have questioned his suitability due to a lack of intelligence experience, describing him as "unfit to head Mossad." However, Netanyahu’s office emphasised Gofman’s professional merit and wartime performance, highlighting his role as military secretary as proof of his exceptional capability.





Despite the devastating Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, Israel’s Mossad avoided blame for the intelligence failure, as Palestinian territories traditionally fall outside its direct operational scope. Responsibility for the security lapses was accepted by Shin Bet and Aman (military intelligence) heads, both of whom resigned post-attack.





Since the outbreak of the multi-front war following that attack, Mossad has earned a reputation for operational success. The agency played a significant role in the targeted killings of key figures within Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran's armed forces during Israel’s twelve-day conflict with Tehran in June 2024. These actions reinforced Mossad’s status within Israeli public opinion and among security experts.





Gofman’s appointment underscores a broader shift in the leadership philosophy of Israeli intelligence agencies, favouring military loyalty and ideological alignment with Netanyahu over traditional intelligence career paths. This may reflect the prime minister’s desire for tighter control over intelligence arms during a period marked by unprecedented internal and regional challenges.





While Mossad remains one of the most advanced and professional intelligence services globally, Gofman’s lack of experience will test both his leadership skills and the agency’s resilience. Observers will watch closely to see how he navigates complex intelligence operations amidst ongoing conflict and political scrutiny.





This appointment comes at a critical time for Israel, with heightened security threats across multiple fronts. Gofman faces the challenge of maintaining Mossad’s operational effectiveness while adapting the agency’s strategies to a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape influenced by regional hostility and domestic political pressures.





Based On AFP Report







