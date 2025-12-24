



The Indian Navy is set to significantly enhance its surveillance and maritime reconnaissance capabilities through the induction of advanced platforms, as announced by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on 18 December 2025.





Speaking to ANI, the Admiral outlined key procurements that will address critical gaps in the Navy's operational readiness.





A major boost comes from the acquisition of 31 MQ-9 drones, with 15 allocated to the Navy and eight each to the Army and Air Force. Admiral Tripathi noted that these high-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles will bolster persistent surveillance over vast maritime domains.





Their induction is anticipated within the next three to four years, marking a pivotal step in modernising India's defence ecosystem.





In parallel, the Navy is collaborating with the Coast Guard on an indigenous initiative centred around the C-295 aircraft. The service aims to induct 15 medium-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, while the Coast Guard plans for nine triple MR aircraft based on the same platform. This joint effort underscores India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' framework.





Admiral Tripathi also highlighted the Navy's intent to procure six additional P-8I Poseidon aircraft, bringing the total fleet to the required 27. These long-range maritime patrol aircraft are essential for anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The ongoing case reflects the Navy's strategy to plug existing shortages amid evolving regional threats.





On a related front, the Indian Navy commissioned its second MH-60R Seahawk helicopter squadron, INAS 335 'Osprey', at INS Hansa in Goa. The ceremony, presided over by Admiral Tripathi, marks a milestone in augmenting the service's aviation arm. This follows the commissioning of a training squadron in Kochi in March 2024, with INAS 335 now entering operational service.





The Admiral emphasised the squadron's transformative impact on combat readiness. It will enhance anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and maritime domain awareness capabilities for surface platforms at sea. Moreover, the helicopters serve as a potent deterrent against adversarial surface and subsurface threats, particularly in contested waters.





The MH-60R Seahawk represents a versatile, all-weather platform capable of operating day and night. It excels in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and vertical replenishment roles. These helicopters will significantly strengthen the Navy's integral aviation assets along the Western Seaboard.





Admiral Tripathi expressed satisfaction with a recent contract for 24 additional MH-60R helicopters from the United States. "MH-60R is a very potent platform. We are very content that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R," he stated. This deal reinforces the deepening India-US defence partnership.





These developments collectively signal a robust trajectory for the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities. The integration of MQ-9 drones, C-295 aircraft, additional P-8Is, and expanded MH-60R squadrons will fortify surveillance, deterrence, and response postures. In an era of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indian Ocean Region, such inductions are vital for safeguarding national interests.





Based On ANI Report







