



India's former Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Retd), has revealed striking details about Operation Sindoor, a pivotal military response to Pakistani aggression in May.





Speaking at an event in IIT-Bombay alongside former Navy chief R Hari Kumar and ex-Army chief Manoj Pande, Chaudhari described how the Indian Air Force (IAF) retaliated decisively against Pakistan's attacks on Indian defence installations.





The operation stemmed from the Pahalgam massacre in April, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists.





In a bold move, the Indian government authorised deep strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to dismantle nine terror camps. Chaudhari praised the joint planning by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which ensured a coordinated and effective campaign.





On 7 May, the IAF executed precision strikes on key targets, including Bahawalpur and Muridke camps—the first instance of India penetrating so deeply with pinpoint accuracy. Pakistan responded aggressively, launching drones and missiles at Indian military bases and even civilian sites, such as hospitals in Udhampur.





However, India's integrated air defence systems proved impenetrable, neutralising every incoming threat without any damage on home soil.





Chaudhari noted that Pakistan's escalation, targeting IAF bases, crossed a critical threshold. "This was getting a little out of hand," he remarked, prompting India to strike back at the origins of the Pakistani offensive.





On 9 and 10 May, the IAF targeted enemy air bases and military installations, delivering blows with such force and precision that Pakistan waved the white flag after just four days of conflict.





The former chief emphasised that these strikes hit Pakistan "where it hurt the most," crippling their primary air bases and disrupting operations from which aircraft and drones had launched. This retaliation not only halted the aggression but underscored India's resolve and capability in modern warfare.





Standout performers in the air campaign included BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles fired from Sukhoi-30 fighters and SCALP missiles deployed by Rafale jets. These weapons showcased lethal accuracy, enabling the destruction of high-value targets deep in hostile territory.





Precision was underpinned by comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) efforts. Chaudhari detailed the fusion of Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), Image Intelligence (IMINT), open-source intelligence, human intelligence, and satellite surveillance, creating an unassailable picture of enemy positions.





"In today's world, with global surveillance capabilities, there are no hiding places," Chaudhari asserted. This multi-layered intelligence approach ensured that terrorists and military assets had nowhere to conceal themselves, allowing India to execute flawless strikes.





Operation Sindoor marked a watershed in India's military doctrine, demonstrating seamless tri-service integration and technological superiority. The swift capitulation by Islamabad after the IAF's counteroffensive highlighted the effectiveness of bold, intelligence-driven operations.





Chaudhari's account serves as a testament to India's evolving deterrence posture against cross-border terrorism. By striking at the heart of Pakistan's offensive capabilities, the IAF not only avenged the Pahalgam victims but also sent a clear message: aggression will be met with overwhelming precision and power.





