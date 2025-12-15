



The Indian Army has received the first batch of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the United States, marking a significant enhancement to its combat aviation capabilities.





These state-of-the-art platforms arrived via an Antonov-124 transport aircraft at Hindon airbase near New Delhi on 22 July 2025, before being ferried to Jodhpur for integration into the Army Aviation Corps squadron raised there in March 2024.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the delivery as a vital step for bolstering operations in challenging terrains, particularly along the western front with Pakistan.​





This consignment forms part of a ₹5,691 crore deal inked in 2020 for six Apaches, with deliveries delayed by 15-16 months due to global supply chain disruptions at Boeing's Mesa facility in Arizona.





The helicopters feature desert camouflage schemes distinct from the Indian Air Force's grey livery, optimising them for arid border operations. Production commenced in August 2023, and the remaining three units are slated for delivery by November 2025, completing the order.​





Equipped with Hellfire Longbow air-to-ground missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles, rockets, and a chin-mounted machine gun, the Apaches excel at neutralising enemy armour, bunkers, and troop concentrations.





They can track up to 128 targets simultaneously with fire-and-forget precision, providing integrated close air support to the Army's strike corps during mechanised manoeuvres. Beyond attacks, they support reconnaissance, surveillance, and peace operations, integrating seamlessly with existing fleets like HAL-built attack helicopters and Soviet-era Mi-25s.​





The Army Aviation Corps, at 39 years old and operating around 335 helicopters across two dozen squadrons, gains a potent boost to its offensive punch.





This induction complements the IAF's 22 Apaches from a 2015 ₹13,952 crore contract and aligns with broader modernisation, including 156 indigenous Prachand light combat helicopters—90 for the Army—under a ₹62,700 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Future plans encompass light utility helicopters and additional Dhruv variants to form more integrated aviation brigades along the China and Pakistan borders.​





Strategic imperatives on northern and western fronts, amid internal security challenges, underscore the urgency of such upgrades. Reports suggest potential follow-on orders for another six Apaches, reflecting confidence in the platform's proven efficacy.





The arrival not only redresses fleet serviceability gaps but positions the Corps for high-altitude and desert warfare, enhancing India's layered defence posture.​





