



India’s indigenously developed brake parachute for the MiG-29 fighter aircraft has made its global debut at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2025.





This development was showcased by Kanpur-based Gliders India Limited, a key player in aeronautical parachute manufacturing, underscoring India’s growing prowess in defence aerospace technology and export readiness.





The brake parachute is specifically designed to reduce the MiG-29’s landing run, enhancing the aircraft’s operational safety and efficiency during touchdown.





By deploying this unicross-canopy system, the aircraft experiences greater deceleration on the runway, which is particularly valuable on short or unimproved airstrips commonly encountered in operational theatres.





Compared to legacy Russian brake parachute systems traditionally used on MiG-29s, the Indian version boasts a lighter design. This reduction in weight is critical for maintaining the aircraft’s overall performance envelope without compromising on the effectiveness of the deceleration mechanism. The lighter canopy also benefits handling, ease of installation, and potentially reduces maintenance overheads.





A significant advantage of Gliders India’s system lies in its accelerated supply chain. Unlike the older Russian systems, which may have long lead times due to manufacturing or geopolitical constraints, Gliders India promises delivery of spare canopies within a matter of months. This capability may prove decisive for air forces that require rapid replenishment and higher operational availability of their fleets.





The Egyptian Air Force, which actively operates MiG-29 fighter jets, is the prime target customer for this indigenous Indian product. Egypt’s large fleet of MiG-29s, acquired over previous decades, makes it an ideal candidate for this upgrade, providing enhanced landing safety with modern Indian technology while potentially reducing maintenance times and costs.





Showcasing the brake parachute at EDEX 2025 aligns with India’s broader strategy to expand defence exports through quality indigenous products. It signals a maturing domestic defence ecosystem capable of producing sophisticated aerospace components to international standards.





Presence at such a high-profile international defence expo offers invaluable exposure and credibility for Gliders India Limited.





The introduction of this brake chute also strengthens India’s position in the niche field of fighter aircraft ancillary equipment—areas that complement larger aerospace platforms but are vital for operational readiness and lifecycle support.





Successfully entering export markets with such equipment helps establish trust in India’s defence manufacturing capabilities beyond its borders.





This launch at EDEX 2025 not only highlights an engineering achievement in crafting a lighter, more rapidly available MiG-29 brake parachute but also reflects India’s evolving defence diplomacy and industrial outreach. The prospective order from Egypt could mark the beginning of wider adoption of Indian aerospace safety solutions on Russian-origin platforms worldwide.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











