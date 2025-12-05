



Delhi-based Blackstone Tactical has unveiled the DART-X P Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS), a lightweight platform optimised for 7.62mm rifles and weighing under 20kg.





This launch marks a notable advancement in India's indigenous defence manufacturing, emphasising portability and remote operation for enhanced tactical flexibility.​





The DART-X P integrates seamlessly with standard 7.62mm rifles, enabling precise fire control from sheltered positions without exposing personnel to direct threats. Its compact design suits mounting on light vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, or static fortifications, aligning with modern demands for low-signature, rapid-deployment systems.





At less than 20kg, it outperforms heavier counterparts in mobility while maintaining combat effectiveness.​





This RCWS reflects growing self-reliance in Indian defence tech, complementing systems like Tata Advanced Systems' RCWS for armoured platforms. Optimised for 7.62mm calibres, it supports sustained fire in diverse scenarios, from border patrols to urban operations.





The system's remote capabilities reduce operator risk, a critical factor in high-intensity conflicts.​





Blackstone Tactical, operating from Delhi, positions the DART-X P as a versatile asset for India's armed forces amid rising focus on lightweight weapon stations. Similar global RCWS designs highlight features like stabilisation and optics integration, which the DART-X P likely incorporates for all-weather precision. Deployment could bolster infantry and special forces units seeking agile firepower solutions.​





The launch coincides with India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, potentially opening avenues for exports to allied nations. Weighing under 20kg addresses logistical challenges in rugged terrains like the Himalayas or maritime environments. Further details on optics, stabilisation, and integration may emerge as trials progress.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







