India’s Post-Sindoor Doctrine: The Era of Restraint Ends
India's security doctrine has undergone a profound transformation following Operation Sindoor, marking the end of decades-long strategic restraint and ushering in an era of assertive pre-emption and coercive clarity, as detailed in a recent Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA) analysis by John Spencer and Dr Lauren Dagan Amos.
Operation Sindoor, launched in 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, exemplified this shift by employing deep strikes, drone swarms, loitering munitions, and long-range precision fires without awaiting international validation or prolonged attribution processes.
Previously, India's responses to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism—such as Uri in 2016 and Balakot in 2019—relied on calibrated, predictable retaliation, which analysts argue merely enabled adversaries by providing preparation time for subsequent attacks.
The new paradigm treats major cross-border terror incidents as acts of war rather than law enforcement issues, with pre-emption now enshrined as a sovereign right, institutionalised through consistent patterns of retaliation that align with rising domestic demands for decisive action.
Diplomatic postures have hardened accordingly; during 2025 ceasefire talks with Pakistan, India rejected external mediation, favouring direct Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) channels, underscoring a view of regional crises as internal matters.
The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty for the first time signalled that resource-sharing pacts are now conditional on supporting India's security, embodying the principle that blood and water cannot flow together.
On the nuclear front, while No First Use persists, rhetoric has evolved to emphasise assured punishment over mere retaliation, bolstered by advancements like MIRVs, cannisterised missiles, and routine SSBN patrols for a readiness-focused deterrent.
Proxy terror groups are no longer seen as deniable non-state actors but as extensions of hostile state policy, expanding target sets to encompass their supporting ecosystems.
China emerges as a critical secondary audience, with Sindoor's interception of PL-15 air-to-air missiles and defeat of Chinese-supplied air defences yielding vital intelligence for two-front contingencies and demonstrating vulnerabilities in Beijing's exports.
This doctrine aligns capabilities, political will, and messaging around autonomous security achievement, though it compresses decision timelines in a nuclearized South Asia, heightening escalation risks amid reduced space for miscalculation.
