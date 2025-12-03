



Russia's S-400 and S-500 are two of its most advanced air defence missile systems, but they differ significantly in capabilities and intended roles.





The S-400, known as a highly successful system with a proven track record including in India's recent operations, provides theatre-level air defence with a range of up to 400 km and can intercept targets up to 30 km in altitude.





It counters aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles effectively, providing regional air dominance with missiles like the 48N6 and 40N6 variants.





The Russian-made S-400 air defence missile system was a major success during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. It effectively detected, tracked, and shot down multiple Pakistani aircraft and incoming drones at long ranges, including a record-breaking kill at over 300 km.





The system demonstrated complete air power dominance over Pakistani airspace by neutralising hostile aerial threats and thwarting attempts to escalate the conflict. This success validated India's $5.43 billion acquisition of the S-400 and marked a significant boost to India's aerial defence capabilities, reshaping the air warfare balance in the region.





The Indian Air Force Chief Marshal praised the S-400 as a game-changer that kept Pakistani aircraft and their long-range weapons at bay throughout the operation.​​





In contrast, the S-500 Prometheus is a next-generation system designed not just for air defence but for national-level strategic defence. It extends the range to approximately 500-600 km and can intercept targets at extreme altitudes of up to 180-200 km, including near-space targets which the S-400 cannot reach.





The S-500 can handle a broader spectrum of threats such as ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and even low Earth orbit satellites, using advanced interceptor missiles like the 77N6-N and 77N6-N1. It integrates a faster response time, the ability to track and engage a larger number of targets simultaneously, and employs kinetic hit-to-kill technology for precision interceptions.





Operationally, the S-400 provides tactical and operational defence by protecting regions or theatres, whereas the S-500 is designed to manage strategic threats, safeguarding cities, critical infrastructure, and command nodes across the nation.





Consequently, the S-400 has been a vital asset for India’s air dominance against threats such as those faced in Operation Sindoor, while the S-500 promises a leap forward with potential joint production with India and capabilities to counter hypersonic and space-borne threats, making it a cornerstone for future multi-domain defence.





This difference marks the S-500 not just as an upgrade, but as a transformative system for air, missile, and near-space defence.



