



India and the Maldives are intensifying their military partnership through Exercise Ekuverin 2025, now entering its final phase in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This joint endeavour underscores a deepening commitment to regional security amid evolving challenges in the Indian Ocean.





The 14th edition of the bilateral exercise kicked off on 2 December and is scheduled to wrap up on 15 December. Hosted in Kerala’s coastal terrain, it brings together troops from the Indian Army’s Southern Command and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).





A contingent of 45 personnel from a Garhwal Rifles battalion represents India, matched by an equal number from the MNDF. This balanced participation fosters genuine collaboration during the two-week program.





Training unfolds across diverse landscapes, including jungles, semi-urban zones, and coastal stretches. These settings replicate real-world scenarios pertinent to Indian Ocean security dynamics.





The exercise zeroes in on amphibious and littoral operations, vital for nations flanking key maritime routes. Participants hone interoperability, operational coordination, and combat readiness through rigorous drills.





Counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism form the core focus. Joint manoeuvres sharpen tactical prowess, small-team tactics, and mission planning, addressing transnational threats head-on.





Troops exchange best practices and refine standard operating procedures. Combined planning sessions build mutual understanding, paving the way for seamless synergy in high-stakes environments.





“Ekuverin,” translating to “Friends” in Dhivehi, captures the exercise’s ethos of camaraderie. Day-to-day interactions among contingents reinforce bonds beyond the battlefield.





The platform extends to disaster-response scenarios, reflecting shared vulnerabilities to natural calamities in the region. Such versatility bolsters collective resilience.





Since its launch in 2009, Ekuverin has alternated between India and the Maldives. It has matured into a cornerstone of defence diplomacy, nurturing trust between these maritime neighbours.





The Ministry of Defence highlights Ekuverin 2025 as a testament to burgeoning ties. It reaffirms both nations’ dedication to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean.





Regular joint exercises like this are indispensable for countering common threats. They elevate preparedness and streamline collective responses to crises.





India-Maldives defence links trace back decades, bolstered by maritime security pacts, capacity-building initiatives, and humanitarian aid. India recognised the Maldives soon after its 1965 independence, laying firm foundations.





The Maldives holds pride of place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy. This approach champions regional stability and prosperity through proactive engagement.





Ekuverin dovetails with India’s SAGAR vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region. Both countries emerge as pivotal guardians of Indian Ocean safety.





As the exercise nears completion, outcomes promise enhanced operational cohesion. Future iterations could incorporate emerging tech like drones or cyber defence, adapting to new realities.





This partnership arrives at a geopolitically sensitive juncture. With China’s naval forays and piracy risks, Indo-Maldivian drills signal resolve against disruptions.





MNDF’s reliance on India for training and equipment has grown. Exercises like Ekuverin bridge capability gaps, empowering the Maldives amid its strategic archipelago position.





India’s Garhwal Rifles bring battle-hardened expertise from border skirmishes and counter-insurgency ops. Their know-how enriches MNDF tactics tailored to island defence.





Coastal simulations test rapid deployment from sea to shore. These are crucial for securing atolls prone to smuggling or infiltration.





Jungle warfare modules address insurgency in verdant interiors. Semi-urban drills mimic hostage rescues or urban cordons, blending infantry with specialist skills.





Beyond drills, cultural exchanges build lasting rapport. Shared meals and briefings humanise the alliance, turning soldiers into enduring partners.





Ekuverin’s timing aligns with broader Indo-Pacific strategies. It counters narratives of faltering ties post-Maldives’ political shifts.





India’s aid during past Maldives crises—floods, tsunamis—cements goodwill. Military cooperation now fortifies that goodwill with hard power.





Looking ahead, Ekuverin could expand to tri-service formats, involving navies and air forces. This would mirror comprehensive threats in the maritime domain.





Ultimately, the exercise fortifies a bulwark for Indian Ocean stability. As friends train as one, India and the Maldives stand firmer against shared horizons.





