



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake his first bilateral visit to Jordan from 15 to 17 December 2025, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. This landmark trip coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, offering a timely platform to deepen ties.





During the visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with King Abdullah-II to comprehensively review bilateral relations. The leaders will also exchange views on key regional issues, underscoring the strategic dialogue at the highest levels.





The itinerary includes a joint address by PM Modi and King Abdullah II at an India-Jordan business forum. This event aims to foster economic collaboration, building on the robust trade links already in place.





Additionally, the Prime Minister will engage with the vibrant Indian community in Jordan. Such interactions highlight the people-to-people bonds that complement official engagements.





India and Jordan enjoy warm and friendly relations, characterised by strong leadership-level understanding. Bilateral trade stands at $2.8 billion, positioning India as Jordan's third-largest trading partner.





In the investment domain, approximately 15 Indian government companies have invested $500 million in Jordan's Qualified Industrial Zones. These ventures exemplify the economic synergy driving mutual prosperity.





Aviation connectivity has received a boost with Royal Jordanian launching direct flights between Amman and Mumbai. The airline plans further expansion to New Delhi, facilitating easier travel and commerce.





Jordan extends tourist visas on arrival to Indian visitors, easing people-to-people exchanges. This gesture aligns with broader efforts to enhance tourism and cultural ties.





The visit presents opportunities to explore fresh avenues for collaboration amid the milestone anniversary. It reaffirms commitments to regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability.





India and Jordan have collaborated effectively in diverse domains, including the joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts demonstrate resilience and shared priorities in public health.





Educational and cultural exchanges further strengthen interpersonal connections. Initiatives like scholarships and training programmes promote mutual understanding.





In capacity-building support, Jordan utilised 37 civilian ITEC slots in the financial year 2024-25. This included four Special Executive ITEC Programmes and five ICCR scholarships.





Following recent Foreign Office Consultations, India has increased ITEC slots for Jordan from 37 to 50. This enhancement reflects growing commitment to Jordan's developmental needs.





A Jordanian diplomat participated in the 72nd Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi. The course ran from 19 to 30 May 2025, fostering diplomatic expertise.





PM Modi's visit signals a pivotal moment to elevate India-Jordan partnership. By addressing trade, investment, regional security, and capacity building, it lays the groundwork for sustained growth and strategic alignment.





Based On ANI Report







